Save up to $148 on Canon's best photo printers of 2025 – from budget gems to gallery-ready powerhouses

Holding a print of your photography is something special – and with these deals, you can now print your captured moments at home and save up to $148.

Canon Pixma G620 Printer: was $355 now $234 at BHPhoto Save $121 at B&H This 6-ink dye-based MegaTank photo printer is optimized for A4 photo prints. It uses 60ml refillable bottles, delivering up to 3,800 6x4-inch photos per set. With 4,800dpi print resolution, USB/WiFi connectivity and a built-in scanner, it balances high-quality output with low running costs.

Canon Pixma G620: Best for letter (A4) photos

If you're looking to print stunning A4 photos at home without spending a fortune on ink, the Canon Pixma G620 is a total gem. It's been reviewed as the best in class for a reason: the six dye-based inks (including red and grey) bring out vibrant color and impressive tonal range – even in black-and-white shots. Refills are easy and cheap, thanks to Canon's cartridge-free MegaTank system. It might not be the fastest out there, but if you care more about photo quality than speed or flashy extras, this one's for you.



Canon Pixma Pro-200S: Best 13-inch (A3+) dye-based

If glossy, gallery-worthy prints are your thing, the Canon Pixma Pro-200S is made for you. It uses an enhanced eight-ink dye system that delivers bold, vivid colors and beautifully smooth gradients – perfect for anyone serious about photo quality. Compared to pigment-based inks, it's faster and more vibrant, especially on glossy and luster paper. The updated ink set means deeper blacks, richer reds and a broader color range. It doesn't have a scanner, and it's not ideal for matte media, but perfect for making your photos pop on glossy paper.

Canon ImagePrograf Pro-310: Best photo printer for 13-inch (A3+) photos

The Canon ImagePrograf Pro-310 isn't just good – it's one of the best desktop photo printers you can get if you're serious about your images. With ten pigment-based inks and a Chroma Optimizer, it produces breathtaking color depth and black-and-white detail that truly pops, especially on matte or fine-art paper. Yes, it's a little slower than dye-based models and not the cheapest to run, but what you get in return is gallery-quality output, right from your desk.

