Swarovski’s 75th anniversary limited-edition binoculars are $850 off in the Black Friday sale

If you’ve been after a top-tier pair of optics that combine heritage, luxury and performance, the Swarovski CL Companion Habicht 10×30 Binoculars represent one of the finest opportunities I’ve seen in a long time.

Originally priced at $2,499, they’re now available for just $1,649 - a truly impressive $850 discount on a model that’s already recognised as a collector’s piece.

What makes these binoculars so special goes beyond the optics. They’re part of a limited-edition run, celebrating 75 years of the brand’s optics heritage. Each pair is numbered out of 1,000, clad in sustainably-tanned leather, and carries the kind of craftsmanship you usually only find in high-end watches or bespoke outdoor gear.

But they’re not just about exclusivity - the optical performance remains nothing short of world-class. With 10x magnification, a 30mm objective lens diameter, and a field-proven CL Companion engineering platform, they deliver excellent clarity, contrast, and color accuracy across the board. Whether you’re bird-watching, nature observing, or simply seeking fine performance in a compact body, they perform.

What adds real value to the deal is the intersection of luxury and usability. Many limited edition optics lean entirely into craftsmanship, but these genuinely combine optical excellence with a build that holds up for serious outdoor use - weather-sealed body, premium finish, and every bit as functional as they are collectible. And now, with the price cut, you’re getting both sides of the equation for considerably less.

From a timing perspective, deals like this rarely align: high-end optics, limited edition status, and a major discount all in one. If you’ve been sitting on the fence between “buy it now” or “wait for a better deal,” the combination of this price drop and the limited nature of this edition means waiting likely isn’t favourable. Once stock is gone, replacements may come at full price or beyond.

Putting it simply: if you appreciate fine optics, heritage craftsmanship, and outstanding performance, and were prepared to invest, this is as strong a moment as I can remember. Whether you keep them as a special piece in your kit or use them regularly, the value proposition here is compelling.

