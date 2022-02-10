Samsung Galaxy S22 deals in February 2022: where to pre-order the S22 series

If you're looking for the best Samsung S22 series deals, you've come to the right place. Since their announcement the Galaxy S22 family of smartphones have been one of the most sought-after and hard to pre-order phones to get your hands on.
But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series on pre-order right now and in stock come release on 25 February. Scroll down to see today's best deals…
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22
Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 FREE with Galaxy phone trade-in
AT&T is offering an exceptional deal that can get you the Samsung Galaxy S22 for free when you trade-in a previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone. You can also upgrade to the 256GB version at no additional cost if you pre-order by 2/24.
Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model
Verizon is offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credit on your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as $50 instant credit at checkout and an upgrade to the 256GB version for the price of a 128GB model.
Get up to $1,000 off with trade on Magenta Max plans
T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off when you trade an eligible device or switch to the Magenta Max plan. You can also get up to $500 off with any other T-Mobile plan, as well as a buy one get one $800 off with 2 new lines.
