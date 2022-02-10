Samsung Galaxy S22 deals in February 2022: where to pre-order the S22 series

Find the best Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on these ultimate flagship smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for the best Samsung S22 series deals, you've come to the right place. Since their announcement the Galaxy S22 family of smartphones have been one of the most sought-after and hard to pre-order phones to get your hands on.

But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series on pre-order right now and in stock come release on 25 February. Scroll down to see today's best deals…

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 FREE with Galaxy phone trade-in

Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 FREE with Galaxy phone trade-in
AT&T is offering an exceptional deal that can get you the Samsung Galaxy S22 for free when you trade-in a previous Samsung Galaxy smartphone. You can also upgrade to the 256GB version at no additional cost if you pre-order by 2/24.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model
Verizon is offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credit on your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as $50 instant credit at checkout and an upgrade to the 256GB version for the price of a 128GB model.

Get up to $1,000 off with trade on Magenta Max plans

Get up to $1,000 off with trade on Magenta Max plans
T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off when you trade an eligible device or switch to the Magenta Max plan. You can also get up to $500 off with any other T-Mobile plan, as well as a buy one get one $800 off with 2 new lines.

(Image credit: Samsung)

