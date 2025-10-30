Quick! Up to 33% off these incredible smart binoculars that can actually identify mountains and celestial objects you are looking at!

I think it’s fair to call Unistellar’s Envision Binoculars the smartest pair of binoculars on the planet, and while limited stocks last, US customers can pre-order and get $500 off the RRP, while UK buyers can save £400. That’s roughly a third off the RRP!

And while the reduced prices of $999 / £899 are still a significant outlay for a pair of binoculars, the Envision isn’t your average pair of ‘bins’. They boast Unistellar- and Nikon-integrated tech, for an augmented reality experience that’s set to deliver like none other. The first batch of pre-orders has already sold out, and the second batch is selling fast, so make sure you check them out if you're interested.

Save $500 Unistellar Envision Binoculars: was $1,499 now $999 at Unistellar US 🇺🇸 Ever wondered what that peak over yonder is called? What constellation you’re staring at in the night sky? The Unistellar Envision Binoculars will tell you those things and more, thanks to its advanced AR-infused tech. And while it's not set for delivery until November 2026, you can take advantage of this limited deal, offering a huge 33% off.

Save £400 Unistellar Envision Binoculars: was £1,299 now £899 at Unistellar US 🇬🇧 The first batch of pre-orders for the Unistellar Envision Binoculars sold out. Units in the second batch are still available, but are selling fast, thanks to a whopping £400 off the RRP. If a pair of binoculars with ground-breaking AR tech has piqued your interest, make sure you hit the deal button below to find out more.

Envision works in conjunction with a companion app and is said to draw from a database of millions of elements, providing information via augmented reality on a huge variety of outdoorsy objects, including trails, peaks, and celestial objects. It can even pinpoint Apollo landing sites on the moon.

Target Lock mode allows you to lock onto a target, hand the binoculars over to a companion, and the AR will guide the person to your point of reference. You can also turn the tech off and use the binoculars the old-fashioned way.

This offer only applies to a limited number of 350 units, off which, at the time of writing, only around 60 are left. The binoculars are currently due to be delivered in November 2026. Along with the binoculars, you get a carrying bag, neck strap, and charging cable.

The Kickstarter for Envision finished in July 2024, as of right now, the company states that the binoculars have been designed, mass-production tools are being built, and components required to manufacture thousands of units have started to be ordered.

