Grab an $800 price-slash bargain on the Nikon D850, arguably Nikon's greatest DSLR

If you love your DSLR, but yours is rather showing its age, maybe it's time to upgrade to one of the best DSLRs on the market - which you can still buy!  If this sounds like you then you will love this amazing deal that sees the Nikon D850 – basically the best DSLR ever made, and the last one to be made by Nikon – take a $800 price cut, making its just $2,196.95 at Adorama, B&H or even at Amazon.

So no matter who your favorite retailer is you can be sure to grab the Nikon D850 at this amazing price on this high-resolution powerhouse.

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

