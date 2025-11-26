Nikon and Red are about to share free tools for cinematic color in an “unprecedented recipe that will unleash your power of expression”
Red-engineered Imaging Recipes for cinematic color are coming to the Nikon Imaging Cloud on December 10
First, the Nikon-Red acquisition created the Nikon ZR. Now the collab is bringing free cinematic camera recipes, slated to arrive on Nikon Imaging Cloud in December.
When Nikon announced the ZR, it did so with the promise of future Red-curated Imaging Recipes. Now, Nikon creators have a date as to when they’ll be able to download and try those recipes themselves: December 10.
"The fusion of Red and Nikon technology has created a unique and more attractive expression than ever before," reads the description of the upcoming recipes, shared on the Imaging Recipes Participating Creators page.
"We'll give you an unprecedented recipe that will unleash your power of expression."
Nikon Imaging Recipes are free custom presets that can be downloaded to supported Nikon cameras by using the Nikon Imaging Cloud. Creators can browse different recipes, add up to nine on their Cloud Picture Control, and get those settings on the camera by connecting the camera to the app.
At the launch of the ZR, Nikon promised nine recipes developed by Red with a cinematic look. The Nikon Imaging Cloud now has a placeholder for these recipes, which promises “we'll give you an unprecedented recipe that will unleash your power of expression,” with a December 10 arrival.
Imaging Recipes tweak the Picture Controls in-camera, with adjustments to factors like sharpening, contrast, highlights, shadows, and saturation. These settings are applied in-camera to the JPEGs as well as videos, but can also be used to edit RAW files in Nikon’s NX Studio.
Nikon Imaging Recipes are available in the web-based Nikon Imaging Cloud and can also be accessed through the SnapBridge mobile app. Currently, cameras that support the Nikon Imaging Cloud include the Nikon ZR, Z6 III, Z50 II, Z5 II and Zf.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
