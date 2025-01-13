Lowest-ever prices on Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z8, Nikon D850 and Nikon D780 – and loads of lenses too!

Nikon USA announced a whole host of new rebates on some of its top mirrorless cameras, DSLRs and lenses for January 2025, bringing some prices down to the lowest that they have ever been.

There are lots of deals across the entire DSLR and mirrorless range. Both the Nikon D850 and Nikon D780 DSLRs have been discounted by a hefty $1,000 apiece, the Nikon Z6 III with Z 24-70mm f/4 S kit lens is available at a $500 discount, and the Nikon Z8 body-only has been reduced by $600 – or down by $800 when bundled with the Z 24-120mm f/4 S. In many cases, these are even-greater reductions on already-discounted products.

There are also some tasty savings on lenses too, with telephotos seeing the steepest discounts. Highlights are $300 off the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR superzoom, $400 off the Nikon 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S, $450 off the Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S, $1,000 off both the Nikon Z 600mm f/6.3 VR S and Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, and a whopping $1,500 off the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S.

This is an official rebate program being operated by Nikon USA, and individual retailers may choose to reduce their prices further still. The savings are set to end on February 2, 2025, so you'll need to act quickly to secure a bargain!

If you're outside the US then your local Nikon regional office may well be offering similarly tempting savings, such as the Nikon UK and Northern Europe Winter Instant Savings promotion, which has been extended until January 27, 2025