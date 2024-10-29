These Nikon deals are GENUINE BARGAINS – and I should know!

By
published

As the ex-editor of N-Photo magazine for Nikon enthusiasts, I'm TRULY blown away by some of Nikon's Winter Instant Savings deals

Man holding Nikon Z6 III body
(Image credit: Future)

Until recently, I was editor of N-Photo magazine (I lament its passing here), so have lived and breathed all things Nikon, including keeping a close eye on prices for the publication's regularly updated buyers' guide. So I should know a bargain when I see one, and Nikon's latest Winter Instant Savings promotion offers some serious savings off its latest and greatest kit – as well as some older stuff, too…

Highlights include knocking $200 / £180 off the Nikon Z6 III – the first time that this brand-new camera has seen any widespread discount – and $800 / £720 off the Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S telephoto prime (we'd seen discounts of up to $500 before, but this beats it by some margin).

This is an official Nikon Winter Instant Savings promotion, with a discount applied to the recommended retail price (RRP). However, retailers may beat the official discounts further still, and we'll be tracking the very best deals from individual stores on our Nikon Black Friday deals page – after all, it's never too early for a Black Friday deal!

Nikon Z-series camera deals

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

