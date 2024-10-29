Until recently, I was editor of N-Photo magazine (I lament its passing here), so have lived and breathed all things Nikon, including keeping a close eye on prices for the publication's regularly updated buyers' guide. So I should know a bargain when I see one, and Nikon's latest Winter Instant Savings promotion offers some serious savings off its latest and greatest kit – as well as some older stuff, too…
Highlights include knocking $200 / £180 off the Nikon Z6 III – the first time that this brand-new camera has seen any widespread discount – and $800 / £720 off the Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S telephoto prime (we'd seen discounts of up to $500 before, but this beats it by some margin).
This is an official Nikon Winter Instant Savings promotion, with a discount applied to the recommended retail price (RRP). However, retailers may beat the official discounts further still, and we'll be tracking the very best deals from individual stores on our Nikon Black Friday deals page – after all, it's never too early for a Black Friday deal!
These Nikon deals are GENUINE BARGAINS – and I should know!
