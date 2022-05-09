OM-azing deals on Olympus, saving up to $1,500 total on cameras or lenses

Get ready to save big on professional Olympus kit with these amazing deals saving you a saving up to $1,500 on cameras and select lenses – but hurry, because these special offers will only last until the end of May.
When any camera manufacturer offers deals across a range, you always stand up and take notice. And that is no exception with the great deals on offer on the best Olympus cameras. As always we have handpicked the best deals below to make the buying process that little bit easier for you.
OM-D E-M1 Mark III|
was $1,799| now $1,499
SAVE $300 Designed for speed, versatility and portability, this boasts a 20.4MP sensor capable of up to 60fps burst shooting, as well as being able to record DCI / UHD 4K video.
US DEAL
M.Zuiko 75mm f/1.8|
was $899|now $599
SAVE $300 This telephoto prime offers reach and a bright maximum aperture to help you capture the best moments in any lighting conditions. This 150mm equivalent lens is ideal for portraiture applications, or even video thanks its Movie & Still Compatible (MSC) autofocus system is employed to deliver quick, quiet, and precise focusing performance.
US DEAL
OM-D E-M1X|
was $2,999|now $1,799
SAVE $1,200 This pro DSLR-style body offers a broad range of photo and video capabilities with a 20.4MP sensor, up to 60fps bursts, and DCI and UHD 4K video recording.
US DEAL
Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III + 12-45mm|
was $1,849|now $1,299
SAVE $550 Packed with a wealth of capabilities within an especially compact design this Micro Four Thirds camera offers anabundance of speed, precision, and versatility. featuring a 20.4MP sensor, capable of 4K UHD and DCI video recording, this camera offering it all.
US DEAL
M.Zuiko 12mm f/2|
was $799|now $499
SAVE $300 This compact wide-angle prime with intuitive handling and an advanced optical design offers a 24mm equivalent focal length, perfect for street, landscape or architecture photography or to cover a vast array of video work. With its f/2 aperture you will be sure to capture stunning visuals in any weather conditions.
US DEAL
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III + 100-400mm f/5-6.3 bundle |
was $3,299|now $2,899
SAVE $400 Built for speed and portability, this well-rounded Micro Four Thirds camera is equipped with a 20.4MP sensor capable of 60 fps shooting. It's also able to record in 4K DCI and UHD, making this compact and powerful package great for any content creator.
US DEAL
