Nikon Z8 named camera of the year (but Sony, Canon and Fujifilm all win awards)

The Nikon Z8 has won the Camera of the Year trophy at the EISA Awards – presided over by the Expert Imaging & Sound Association.
It marks the second time that a Nikon camera has won the award in recent years, with the Nikon Z6 picking up the gong in 2020. Notably, while Sony and Fujifilm have both won EISA Camera of the Year Awards, Canon never has.
The award comes at a fortuitous time for the Nikon Z8, which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately following two product recalls over manufacturing issues.
While Nikon took home the most prestigious prize, it was Sony that had the heaviest trunkful of trophies after picking up five awards: Advanced Full-Frame Camera for the Sony A7R V and Content Creator Camera for the Sony ZV-E1, with the Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G winning Lens of the Year, the Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM getting Standard Prime Lens, and the Sony Xperia 1 V taking Multimedia Smartphone.
For Canon's part, it scored the Full-Frame Camera Award for the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Best Buy Camera for the Canon EOS R8, and Telephoto Lens for the Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM.
Here's the full list of winners in the Photography category. To see all the winners across all groups, head to the EISA Awards website.
Canon
Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Full-Frame Camera
Canon EOS R8 – Best Buy Camera
Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM – Telephoto Lens
Fujifilm
Fujifilm X-H2 – APS-C Camera
Nikon
Nikon Z8 – Camera of the Year
Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S – Portrait Lens
Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S – Super-Telephoto Lens
OM System
OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS Pro – Macro Lens
Panasonic
Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX – Video Camera
Sigma
Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport – Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens
Sony
Sony A7R V – Advanced Full-Frame Camera
Sony ZV-E1– Content Creator Camera
Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G – Lens of the Year
Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM – Standard Prime Lens
Sony Xperia 1 V – Multimedia Smartphone
Tamron
Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD – Wideangle Zoom Lens
Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD – Telephoto Zoom Lens
