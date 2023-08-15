Nikon Z8 named camera of the year (but Sony, Canon and Fujifilm all win awards)

The Nikon Z8 has won the Camera of the Year trophy at the EISA Awards – presided over by the Expert Imaging & Sound Association.

It marks the second time that a Nikon camera has won the award in recent years, with the Nikon Z6 picking up the gong in 2020. Notably, while Sony and Fujifilm have both won EISA Camera of the Year Awards, Canon never has.

The award comes at a fortuitous time for the Nikon Z8, which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately following two product recalls over manufacturing issues.

While Nikon took home the most prestigious prize, it was Sony that had the heaviest trunkful of trophies after picking up five awards: Advanced Full-Frame Camera for the Sony A7R V and Content Creator Camera for the Sony ZV-E1, with the Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G winning Lens of the Year, the Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM getting Standard Prime Lens, and the Sony Xperia 1 V taking Multimedia Smartphone.

For Canon's part, it scored the Full-Frame Camera Award for the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, Best Buy Camera for the Canon EOS R8, and Telephoto Lens for the Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM.

Here's the full list of winners in the Photography category. To see all the winners across all groups, head to the EISA Awards website.

The Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G won the EISA Lens of the Year Award (Image credit: Rod Lawton)

Canon

Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Full-Frame Camera

Canon EOS R8 – Best Buy Camera

Canon RF 135mm f/1.8 L IS USM – Telephoto Lens

Fujifilm

Fujifilm X-H2 – APS-C Camera

Nikon

Nikon Z8 – Camera of the Year

Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S – Portrait Lens

Nikon Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S – Super-Telephoto Lens

OM System

OM System M.Zuiko 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS Pro – Macro Lens

Panasonic

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX – Video Camera

Sigma

Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG DN OS Sport – Super-Telephoto Zoom Lens

Sony

Sony A7R V – Advanced Full-Frame Camera

Sony ZV-E1– Content Creator Camera

Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G – Lens of the Year

Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 GM – Standard Prime Lens

Sony Xperia 1 V – Multimedia Smartphone

Tamron

Tamron 20-40mm f/2.8 Di III VXD – Wideangle Zoom Lens

Tamron 50-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD – Telephoto Zoom Lens

