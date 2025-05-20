Launched in July 2024, the Canon EOS R1 has already claimed the iF Design Award 2025, the 'Best of the Best' in the Red Dot Design Awards, and now the 'Camera of the Year' title at Camera Grand Prix 2025

It happened again: the Canon's EOS R1 takes home another award. This time, it's the Camera Grand Prix 2025 Grand Prize, earning the title 'Camera of the Year'.

Fresh off its recent win at the Red Dot Design Awards 2025, where it was named 'Best of the Best' in the Product Design category, the EOS R1 continues its impressive award streak. And that's not all – Canon's mirrorless flagship was also awarded the iF Design Award 2025.

The Camera Grand Prix Established in 1984, the Camera Grand Prix is one of Japan's most prestigious honors in the world of cameras and lenses. It's organized by the Camera Journal Press Club, a group of technical editors representing leading Japanese photography magazines and websites.

What a run for the EOS R1 – and it's well deserved. Built for professionals, this camera combines cutting-edge technology with a beautifully refined design, proving that performance and aesthetics can coexist at the highest level.

To come back to the Camera Grand Prix 2025: The winners are awarded to standout products released in Japan during the previous fiscal year. Alongside the 'Camera ot the Year' title, the Camera Grand Prix awards five other prizes.

Canon's strong showing in this year's competition highlights that the brand is not just keeping up – it's setting the pace.

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II won the Reader Award for the best camera of the year (Image credit: Future)

Next to the 'Best Camera of the Year' title, the Reader Award Camera went to another Canon mirrorless camera – the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. In our review we said, "Shooting 45MP images at 30fps is nothing new in the current camera market, but shooting 45MP images at a consistent 30fps with consistent autofocus is like manna from heaven."

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z was the readers' choice for best lens of the year (Image credit: Future)

The Canon RF 70-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z secured Canon's third win – the Readers Award Lens. Released at the end of last year, we had the chance to do an early hands-on review, though we held off on giving it a final verdict yet.

'Lens of the Year' goes to Sony

The Sony A1 II featuring the Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM lens (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Bringing a new name into the spotlight, the 'Lens of the Year' title goes to Sony for its Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM. This standard zoom lens is a first for the E-mount system, setting new benchmarks by maintaining a constant f/2 aperture throughout the entire zoom range.

Pentax wins Editors Award R&D Prize

The Pentax 17 film camera was launched in June 2024 (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Editors Award R&D Prize was awarded to the Pentax 17 – a charming, toy-like point-and-shoot film camera, which is inspired by the resurgence in the popularity of film cameras.

Editors Award Technology Prize for Nikon

The OLED viewfinder is twice as bright as the original Z50 and most of its competitors, which makes shooting in daylight feel more natural (Image credit: Future)

And finally, the Editors Award Technology Prize went to the Nikon Z50 II – the long awaited successor to Nikon's first-ever crop-sensor mirrorless camera.

Digital Camera World Verdict: ★★★★½

We say, "The Nikon Z50 II is like a Z50 on steroids, thanks to the inclusion of Nikon's most advanced Expeed 7 processor. Its AF performance is very close to the top-of-the-line Z9 and Z8 cameras, with snappy and unerringly accurate subject recognition."

