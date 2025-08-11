Canada’s hottest deal: Panasonic Lumix S9 in crimson red now $400 Off

The Panasonic Lumix S9 in striking Crimson Red has just had a price drop that’s impossible to ignore.

Now selling for only $1,749 CAD, down from $2,149.99 CAD at Henry's, this stylish full-frame mirrorless camera now comes with a very welcome $400 CAD saving.

For Canadian creators looking to upgrade, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in a camera that looks as good as it shoots.

What makes the S9 so appealing isn’t just its compact, travel-friendly size - it’s the fact that it delivers professional-grade results in both stills and video. With a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, phase hybrid autofocus, in-body image stabilization and the ability to shoot 6K Open Gate and 4K video, it’s a camera built for versatility. Whether you’re filming cinematic content or capturing sharp stills in low light, it’s a workhorse disguised in a stylish shell.

Its creator-friendly features go further with Panasonic’s LUMIX Lab app, allowing you to transfer photos and videos to your smartphone in seconds wirelessly. You can crop, apply LUTs, adjust colors, and upload straight to your social media without ever touching a laptop. In a fast-moving content world, that kind of speed means your audience sees your work while it’s still fresh.

Then there’s the colour. Crimson Red isn’t just an accent, it’s a statement. It’s bold, eye-catching, and instantly sets you apart from the sea of black and silver cameras out there. Whether you’re on a shoot, vlogging in public, or simply displaying it at home, this is a camera that looks as premium as it performs.

Add in the flexibility of the L-Mount system, giving you access to a wide range of lenses from Panasonic, Leic,a and Sigma, and the Lumix S9 becomes a camera that can adapt to virtually any shooting style. From wide-angle landscapes to shallow-depth portraits, it can handle it all while fitting neatly into your bag.

Right now, Canadian buyers can pick up the Panasonic Lumix S9 in Crimson Red for CA$1,749 - down from CA$2,149.99. That’s a CA$400 saving on a camera that blends cutting-edge features with a head-turning design. Deals like this don’t come around often, and if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy, this is it.