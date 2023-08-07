ANOTHER big problem for the Nikon Z8

Nikon has now issued a second product recall for the Nikon Z8, due to strap lugs breaking on the $4,000 / £4,000 / AU$7,000 flagship-grade camera.

This is the manufacturer's second technical service advisory for the Nikon Z8, following a recall in June over some cameras not being able to mount lenses.

Now, following numerous online reports and social media posts about strap lugs breaking on the Z8 (sometimes resulting in the camera falling and becoming damaged), Nikon has completed an investigation and determined that some units are prone to the defect – and it will repair affected bodies for free.

"Users of Z8 cameras have informed us that the metal camera strap eyelets in the camera may become loose or separate from the camera body," reads the advisory.

"Based on our investigation into the matter, it has become clear that this issue may occur if a Z8 camera strap eyelet is subjected to conditions such as a strong impact or continuous heavy stress. We have identified a range of Z8 camera serial numbers with which the issue may occur and will address the issue as follows below."

Nikon then directs customers to check their serial numbers online to see if it is affected by both the eyelet issue and the previous lens mounting issue.

"Nikon will repair affected Z8 cameras at no cost to the customer, including the cost of shipping affected Z8 cameras to Nikon, as well as their return to customers, even if the warranty has expired."

This is another unfortunate black eye for the Nikon Z8, which has only been on sale for a couple of months. While we rate it as an incredible camera – noting in our review that it stakes a claim "to be the best all-round full-frame mirrorless the world has ever seen" – these manufacturing defects could have a serious knock on public confidence in the product.

(Image credit: Nikon)

