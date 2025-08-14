The OM System OM-D E-M10 Mark IV for just CA$799? YES PLEASE CANADA!
For just CA$799, this Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV deal is outstanding!
The OM System OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, available in both black and silver finishes, is now just CA$799 at Amazon – saving you over CA$200!
This price drop makes an already well-loved camera even more tempting, especially for anyone who wants a lightweight, stylish, and capable camera without breaking the bank.
🇨🇦 SAVE CA$200.99 CAD at Amazon Canada. The OM System OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is a stylish, lightweight mirrorless camera that delivers sharp, high-quality images and is perfect for travel, everyday photography, and beginners looking to step up.
The E-M10 Mark IV is a compact mirrorless that blends portability with performance, making it ideal for travel, everyday photography, or simply stepping up from a smartphone. Its 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor delivers crisp, detailed images, while in-body image stabilization keeps shots sharp even when the light isn’t on your side. It’s a camera that feels equally at home capturing city streets, family outings, or far-off adventures.
Designed with both style and practicality in mind, the E-M10 Mark IV sports a classic design that’s a joy to carry. The flip-down touchscreen makes it easy to compose shots from creative angles or take self-portraits, and built-in Wi-Fi means you can share your images straight from the camera without the fuss of cables or card readers. It’s built to make good photography feel effortless.
With its balance of portability, features, and classic design, the E-M10 Mark IV has long been a favourite among photographers who value both style and substance.
Now, with this limited-time CA$200.99 saving, it’s an even better reason to pick one up and start exploring what you can create.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
