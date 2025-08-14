The OM System OM-D E-M10 Mark IV for just CA$799? YES PLEASE CANADA!

The OM System OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, available in both black and silver finishes, is now just CA$799 at Amazon – saving you over CA$200!

This price drop makes an already well-loved camera even more tempting, especially for anyone who wants a lightweight, stylish, and capable camera without breaking the bank.

The E-M10 Mark IV is a compact mirrorless that blends portability with performance, making it ideal for travel, everyday photography, or simply stepping up from a smartphone. Its 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor delivers crisp, detailed images, while in-body image stabilization keeps shots sharp even when the light isn’t on your side. It’s a camera that feels equally at home capturing city streets, family outings, or far-off adventures.

Designed with both style and practicality in mind, the E-M10 Mark IV sports a classic design that’s a joy to carry. The flip-down touchscreen makes it easy to compose shots from creative angles or take self-portraits, and built-in Wi-Fi means you can share your images straight from the camera without the fuss of cables or card readers. It’s built to make good photography feel effortless.

With its balance of portability, features, and classic design, the E-M10 Mark IV has long been a favourite among photographers who value both style and substance.

Now, with this limited-time CA$200.99 saving, it’s an even better reason to pick one up and start exploring what you can create.

You might also like

Check out our pick of the best lenses for the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV