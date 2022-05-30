Memorial day deal: Save an impressive $200 off Sony Xperia Pro-I

By published

Save a whopping $200 of the Sony Xperia Pro-I flagship smartphone this Memorial Day

Sony Xperia Pro-I
(Image credit: Sony)

If you're in the market for the best Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab), then this new flagship device that can give professional cameras a run for their money, and be used for a monito on your Sony cinema camera, well this Sony Xperia Pro-I is the perfect choice, now if an impressive $200 off at Adorama (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab)

Sony Xperia PRO-I 1|was $1,798|now $1,598 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $200 Capture crisp, detailed stills with naturally rendered bokeh and exposure control, and record cinematic videos that can be saved natively to memory in 4K at up to 120 fps or use your it as a great monitor for your pro Sony cinema camera.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Combining truly professional camera hardware with a "go-anywhere" vlog-friendly form factor, the Sony Xperia PRO-I (opens in new tab) flagship with 512GB of storage and 5G will elevate your mobile content creation to the next level. The "I" in "PRO-I" stands for "Imaging," which the Xperia PRO-I delivers in abundance, experience a 24mm wide-angle camera with a large 1" Exmor RS CMOS sensor, which incorporates a real iris for dual f/2.0 and f/4.0 apertures and a sharp Zeiss Tessar T* lens made from high-index aspherical optical glass that will allow you to capture stunning photos and incredibly detailed videos in cinematic 4K up to 120 frames per second.

• See more Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab)

Read more:
Best Sony phones (opens in new tab)
Best Netflix approved cameras (opens in new tab)
Best cinema camera (opens in new tab)
Best vlogging camera (opens in new tab)
Best camera phone  (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles