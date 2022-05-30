Memorial day deal: Save an impressive $200 off Sony Xperia Pro-I

If you're in the market for the best Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab), then this new flagship device that can give professional cameras a run for their money, and be used for a monito on your Sony cinema camera, well this Sony Xperia Pro-I is the perfect choice, now if an impressive $200 off at Adorama (opens in new tab).
Sony Xperia PRO-I 1|
was $1,798|now $1,598 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $200 Capture crisp, detailed stills with naturally rendered bokeh and exposure control, and record cinematic videos that can be saved natively to memory in 4K at up to 120 fps or use your it as a great monitor for your pro Sony cinema camera.
US DEAL
Combining truly professional camera hardware with a "go-anywhere" vlog-friendly form factor, the Sony Xperia PRO-I (opens in new tab) flagship with 512GB of storage and 5G will elevate your mobile content creation to the next level. The "I" in "PRO-I" stands for "Imaging," which the Xperia PRO-I delivers in abundance, experience a 24mm wide-angle camera with a large 1" Exmor RS CMOS sensor, which incorporates a real iris for dual f/2.0 and f/4.0 apertures and a sharp Zeiss Tessar T* lens made from high-index aspherical optical glass that will allow you to capture stunning photos and incredibly detailed videos in cinematic 4K up to 120 frames per second.
• See more Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab)
Read more:
Best Sony phones (opens in new tab)
Best Netflix approved cameras (opens in new tab)
Best cinema camera (opens in new tab)
Best vlogging camera (opens in new tab)
Best camera phone (opens in new tab)