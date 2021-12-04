Hands on: Sony Xperia Pro-I review

The Sony Xperia Pro-I makes sense. It’s a phone made by a camera maker for photography enthusiasts. Unlike the original Sony Xperia Pro, its appeal isn’t limited to professionals who need an external monitor (though it can act as one). Instead, this is a camera phone that outperforms the Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro when it comes to taking natural-looking, detailed photos and videos with impressive dynamic range, stabilization, and scope to edit. It’s missing out on wireless charging and a periscope zoom, so there’s room for improvement from the off, but even so, it’s a leap in the right direction for Sony.

Sony’s latest pro-grade smartphone, the Xperia Pro-I is the first to feature a 1-inch sensor. This is a long-overdue vindication for Sony fans. It’s the first true example of the Japanese smartphone maker navigating its mobile line with the imaging gravitas it has with its camera division.

While the original Sony Xperia Pro was a very expensive external monitor with an adequate camera setup, the Pro-I is a top-spec photography phone through and through, confirming it as the best Sony phone to date. It has three cameras, a 16mm ultra-wide-angle, a 24mm wide (which is backed up by that huge sensor), and a 50mm portrait lens; all its cameras have 12MP resolution sensors.

At $1,799/£1,599, while it isn’t quite as expensive as the $2,499/£2,299 Xperia Pro, it’s still a pricey phone. Given the fact it’s missing out on the periscope lens on the Xperia 1 III, and wireless charging, has Sony crippled its latest smartphone out of the gate or can its main camera make it compelling for photographers?

Sony Xperia Pro-I design and screen

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

Clearly a Sony phone, the Xperia Pro-I showcases the same long design, flattish sides, and flat front and back we’ve come to expect from the Xperia 1 family. It also brings back the headphone jack, just like the Xperia 1 III, and sports a USB-C port at the bottom.

The frame is flat, but textured, with a deep striation that wraps around the whole phone giving the phone a ribbed effect. Set within the matte blasted aluminum frame of the Xperia Pro-I, it is very easy to keep a hold of it. There’s a grippiness achieved without a rubberized finish which would compromise the finish.

With IP68 dust and water resistance and a Gorilla Glass Victure front, and Gorilla Glass 6 back, it’s hardy, and despite its behemoth of a camera sensor, it isn’t too thick – 8.9mm thick – slightly thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro.

As for the camera portion of the phone, its main camera is centre aligned in the top quarter of the phone, and vertically bookended by the telephoto and ultra-wide cameras. It also sports Zeiss branding, and there’s a time of flight (ToF) camera in the mix too.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

While the Xperia Pro’s chassis was plastic, the Xperia Pro-I is glass and metal, so feels much richer. It’s also more compact, and its camera button is nothing short of a shutter release revelation.

On the right side of the phone is a dedicated old-school two-stage shutter release key. When we read it would be on the phone we weren’t too surprised – Sony is the only brand that’s clung onto a dedicated shutter release on its flagships – but the one on the Xperia Pro-I is better.

For starters, the shutter release is big and textured, so is very easy to fumble over and control. Being two-stage, it’s also intuitive for photographers, and a long-press of it opens up the camera app. If you want to fire up the video app, there’s a handy shortcut button alongside the shutter key that does the job.

As for the display, it’s a 10-bit OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, with HDR and BT.2020 color space support. Its 4K resolution gives it a competition-beating pixel density of 643 pixels per inch, which is overkill, but the screen runs at a virtual resolution of 1096 x 2560 most of the time.

As for the size, its screen is 6.5 inches, and with a 21:9 aspect ratio, the Pro-I is long and narrow, which makes the whole phone easy to clasp. Compared to the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro , it feels classic and clean, and the fact it doesn’t have any notches or punch hole cameras is also refreshing. Instead, the bezels above and below the display are a bit weightier to accommodate that 8MP front camera.

Sony Xperia Pro-I camera specs

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

The main camera on the Xperia Pro-I features a headline-grabbing, massive 1-inch sensor - or does it?

Before we talk about the Xperia Pro-I more, let’s stroll down memory lane and look at large smartphone sensors of old. The OG Nokia Pureview 808 is the first camera that springs to mind. This features a 41.3 megapixel 1/1.2 in CMOS FSI image sensor, and launched in 2012.

Complete with a Xenon flash, the 808 Pureview was a true pioneer of a smartphone, but its antiquated operating system, Symbian, ensured it would never beat out the Android and iOS competition that was to follow. As for its photos, they were untouchable until computational photography took photo processing to new heights and eked out more natural-looking HDR shots and long exposure night modes.

What would the Pureview’s 2012 sensor look like with 2021 photo processing? Fast forward to 2021 and hardware-wise, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra shares some similarities. While it ups the resolution to 50MP, it features the same 1/1.2 sensor size. While Xiaomi’s camera phone isn’t perfect, its binned pixels deliver a combined pixel size of 2.8 μm, and the resulting depth of field it can capture is incredible.

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

If you think these two smartphones pale in the face of the Xperia Pro-I though, think again. The Xperia Pro-I’s 1.0-type Exmore RS sensor’s 1-inch sensor has been cropped in at 12MP to fit on the back of a slender phone, which results in it actually being smaller than an inch. That said, it delivers a pixel size of 2.4 μm. This is still huge for smartphones, and while it falls behind the pixel binned pixel size created by the Pureview 808 and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s oversampled sensors, instead matching that of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and its 108MP sensor.

Sony doesn’t just pack in a large sensor with its Xperia Pro-I though, it also loads up the lens with a variable aperture – f/2 or f/4, and it matches the main camera with two well-specced prime lens additions – a 12MP, 1/2.5-inch, f/2.2, 16mm ultra-wide, and a 12MP, 1/2.9-inch, f/2.4, 50mm portrait lens. The primary camera and portrait lens sport OIS, and what really helps these lenses feel like cameras feel like photography tools when compared to those of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and other non-Sony smartphones.

Sony also loads up not one, but three camera apps. The core camera app, Photo Pro is geared towards photography and shares the same core UI as Sony’s compact cameras. It records video, however, there are also two separate video apps. The first, Cinema Pro was introduced on the original Sony Xperia 1 , and the second, Video Pro is a new addition, featuring a more accessible UI, reminiscent of mirrorless cameras rather than cinema cameras.

Sony Xperia Pro-I specs

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

What also helps the Sony Xperia Pro-I stand out alongside the Xperia Pro are its guts. Powering the experience isn’t a last-gen Snapdragon 865 chipset, but a 2021-grade Snapdragon 888. It’s also got a larger battery clocking in at 4500mAh versus 4000mAh on the original Pro, and the battery charges faster - 30W versus 21W.

With all that information, however, the proof isn’t in the specs, it’s in the pictures, and we had a bit of time to snap a few with the Xperia Pro-I. Until we run a thorough side by side shots taken on the Pro-I and its key competition, you can see some samples below and decide for yourself how it fares.

Sony Xperia Pro-I: Sample images

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

Sony Xperia Pro-I: Early verdict

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

First impressions are that the Xperia Pro-I carries forward Sony’s natural image processing as found on the Xperia 1 III, but marries it with a fundamentally higher-quality sensor. The Xperia Pro-I doesn’t try as hard to boost shadows, pump up dark scene exposure, or elevate vibrancy and saturation as much as other phones. It also tapers sharpening, which is more noticeable when you zoom in on photos.

We’re spending a week with the Xperia Pro as we type, so will update this review with more samples and comparisons with some of the key competition, including the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Only then will can we place the Xperia Pro-I on our best camera phones of 2021 podium.

