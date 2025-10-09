The upcoming Vivo X300 Pro could have the best dynamic range of any current camera phone
Thanks to its innovative new Sony image sensor
It's been revealed that Vivo's next flagship camera phone, the X300 Pro, will use Sony's brand new LYT-828 image sensor. Positioned as a successor to the current LYT-818 (a sensor first used by the preceding Vivo X200 Pro), the new design is a 1/1.28-inch stacked CMOS sensor with a 50 megapixel resolution. Nothing particularly noteworthy there, but the LYT-828 has a different trick up its sleeve.
It utilizes a new Hybrid Frame-HDR (HF-HDR) technology: this takes traditional single-frame HDR using Dual Conversion Gain and combines it with multi-frame HDR during post processing. It's said that this fusion of HDR technologies enables overall dynamic range in excess of 100 dB (around 17 stops).
If true, this means the LYT-828 would become Sony's best-performing mobile image sensor for dynamic range to date. The sensor's low-power logic circuitry enables the HDR system to remain active in all shooting modes, including zooming, recording, and previewing, so the dynamic range you see in the preview is what you'll get in the final shot. The new sensor will apparently be fronted by an f/1.57 lens with a CIPA-rated 5.5 stops of optical stabilization and Zeiss T* coating.
We shouldn't have long to wait to see the X300 Pro itself, as its official launch is slated for October 13th.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
