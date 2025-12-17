The OnePlus 15R launches and it's a budget-friendly alternative to the flagship OnePlus 15

After the release of the triple 50MP rear camera OnePlus 15 , the global technology brand is at it again, this time with the OnePlus 15R. The 'R' at the end means it's a stripped-value version of the flagship device with spec reductions primarily aimed at the camera system and display.

This is the first phone launching globally that features the new Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 5 mobile platform. This chip falls short of the Elite alternative but still delivers efficiency and advanced AI at a more affordable price point. This enables OnePlus to keep the price low.

The OnePlus 15R is now available for preorder across Europe, India and North America with colorways including Charcoal Black for a warm, soft touch and Mint Breeze for a subtle shimmer.

Dual-cameras with DetailMax Engine

The OnePlus 15R features a dual-camera setup at the rear. This begins with a 50MP camera that is backed up by the same IMX906 sensor found on OnePlus 15. Then there's an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 112-degree field of view. At the front is a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus to boot.

The stripped-back sensors would result in disappointing results if it wasn't for the DetailMax Engine that is also found on the OnePlus 15 . When we reviewed the flagship device, we found a "pleasing sharpness and clarity to photos without an overaggressive artificial sharpening, causing unwanted artifacts. Colors are also very true to life."

The DetailMax Engine technologies include Ultra Clear Mode, Clear Burst and the Clear Night Engine, which OnePlus claims delivers "amazing results whether you're capturing day, night or motion shots."

The OnePlus 15R is also capable of recording 4K video at up to 120 frames per second. There's also onboard functionality for editing footage without having to transfer files to a laptop.

An impressive display and promising battery

The OnePlus 15R has a 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz LTPS. This should deliver deep blacks and high contrast, although we'd have to reserve judgement until we've reviewed it properly. At the very least, the refresh rate promises to be exactly what is required for those into mobile gaming.

The display measures 6.83 inches and features 450 pixels per inch. It can also go as high as 1800 nits of brightness and as low as 1 nit with Reduce White Point activated. Based on the display specs, comparable phones include the Xiaomi 15T Pro and Realme P3 Ultra.

The 7,400 mAh battery is larger than what is found in the OnePlus 15 and more substantial than any phone released by OnePlus. You'll also find SUPERVOOC fast charging technology, which is suited to harsh environments and designed to keep running with at least 80% capacity after four years.

In terms of durability, the OnePlus 15R is covered by four separate IP ratings, IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K, for an impressive level of protection from the elements.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus 15R is now available for preorder, with open sales starting from January 15 2026. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ship in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze finishes for £649 (US pricing and availability to be confirmed).

For an upgraded 512GB of storage, you'll only have the Charcoal Black option, and it'll cost £729. OnePlus is running a £100 discount until January 21 but only on the 512GB version.

Whichever you choose, OnePlus is also giving away two free gifts (while stocks last), which include a 120W Adapter Kit (£69.99) and an additional gift, including OnePlus Buds 4 Black Only (limited) or a OnePlus 15R Sandstone Magnetic Case (£24.99).

