The Honor Magic 8 Pro launches in China and blimey it's got a 200MP telephoto lens

The Chinese phone manufacturer, Honor, has released its latest flagship phone, the Honor Magic 8 Pro. They've labeled it the "first self-evolving AI smartphone".

In real terms, that takes the form of an AI tool called YOYO Agent that will be able to assist in more than 3,000 scenarios. Honor claims this will enable users to perform a range of tasks, from deleting blurry photos to composing emails.

Let's begin with the camera lineup though – and Honor hasn't held anything back!

A whopping 200MP telephoto lens

The Magic 8 Pro boasts an impressive set of rear cameras as well as a high-resolution selfie camera. The star of the show, at least on paper, is the 200MP Ultra Night telephoto lens. Not only is it incredibly high resolution, but it also includes OIS that will help with hand shaking issues that are a common problem with telephoto shots.

The main camera has a 50MP resolution and also includes OIS. This is quickly becoming the standard resolution for most camera phones, so it's no surprise to see it included on Honor's flagship phone. Maybe more impressive is that the often-neglected ultra-wide camera, which also gets a 50MP sensor. This lens can be used for macro shots, which provides an additional level of photographic flexibility.

Moving round to the front, there's a 50MP selfie camera that includes 3D depth sensing for depth of field portrait shots and cutouts. It'll also be used for facial recognition, just like we've already seen in Apple’s Face ID technology.

The lens and sensor technology are paired with an abundance of software features that take captured images and enhance them further, including AI Upscaling, Outpainting, and an AI Eraser, as well as a Magic Color tool that enables users to match the looks they love.

A flagship set of specs

At the heart of the Honor Magic 8 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with Hexagon NPU. Users can expect excellent AI performance as a result. The chipset is paired with 12GB of RAM to keep everything running smoothly, and 512GB of storage means there's plenty of space to store apps, photos, videos, and more.

The display is a 6.71-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1256 x 2080 pixels. The 120Hz refresh rate will guarantee a smooth user experience and is ideal for mobile gaming. What is most impressive about the screen, though, is the unbelievable 6,000 nits of brightness.

The phone's body is IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated, which means it's protected against dust and prolonged submersion in water. It weighs 213g, which means you'll feel it in your pocket, but that's to be expected for a flagship phone with these specs.

Availability

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is available to pre-order in China with Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, and Black colorways on offer.

We expect it to be released in Europe later this year or early 2026 at the latest. The Honor Magic 7 Pro was released at just under £1,100 in the UK, so we'd expect the 8 Pro to attract a similar price.

