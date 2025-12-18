Xiaomi has just launched five new Redmi Note 15 devices, here’s how to figure out which camera is right for you

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note line has always been about offering choice, and with the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Series, that philosophy has not changed. This year, there are five different models to choose from, all sharing a broadly similar design language, but with some meaningful differences when it comes to camera hardware, sensors, and the kind of photography each phone is best suited to. If you’re mainly buying a phone for its camera, here’s how the lineup breaks down.

Redmi Note 15

The standard Redmi Note 15 is the most straightforward of the bunch, but it still puts a big number front and centre. You get a 108MP main camera with a 1/1.67-inch sensor, using 9-in-1 pixel binning, paired with a basic 2MP depth sensor. There’s no ultra-wide here, so photography is very much focused on the main camera, with Xiaomi leaning on in-sensor cropping to offer multiple focal lengths from a single lens. Around the front, there’s a 20MP selfie camera.

Beyond the cameras, it features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset, and a large 6,000mAh battery, making this the endurance-focused, entry point of the series.

Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G builds on the base model in a few key photographic ways. The headline 108MP main camera gains optical image stabilisation, which should make a noticeable difference for low-light shooting and video. More importantly, it adds an 8MP ultra-wide camera, making this the first model in the lineup to offer multi-camera flexibility.

It keeps the same 20MP front camera, but steps up in other areas too, with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, faster charging, and a slimmer, lighter design. If you want a versatile camera setup without jumping to the Pro models, this is the obvious upgrade.

Redmi Note 15 Pro

The Redmi Note 15 Pro jumps to a 200MP main camera with a larger 1/1.4-inch sensor and 16-in-1 pixel binning, again with OIS. That larger sensor and higher resolution are designed to deliver more detail, better dynamic range, and cleaner low-light results. It’s paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a higher-resolution 32MP selfie camera.

The Pro also brings a tougher build with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a 6,500mAh battery, and a more advanced AI Creativity Assistant, positioning it as the first genuinely photography-focused option in the range.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G uses the same 200MP main camera system as the Pro, but adds more advanced imaging features around it. Xiaomi highlights improved in-sensor zoom options, multiple focal lengths from a single lens, and upgraded video and portrait processing. The ultra-wide camera remains at 8MP, while the front camera drops back to 20MP.

Elsewhere, it steps up to a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, faster performance from the Dimensity 7400-Ultra, and improved durability with higher water and dust resistance ratings.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G

At the top of the tree sits the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G. It shares the same 200MP, 1/1.4-inch main camera hardware, but pairs it with Xiaomi’s most advanced AI imaging pipeline, improved zoom processing, and enhanced 4K video capabilities. The 32MP front camera returns here, making it the strongest option for both rear and front-facing shooters.

It also brings the fastest performance with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, a 6.83in 1.5K resolution ALOMED display, and a 6500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, rounding out the most premium photography-first phone in the Redmi Note 15 family. If camera performance is your top priority and budget allows, this is clearly the flagship choice.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 15 series' global launch unfortunately doesn't include the US, but they will be available in the UK and Europe, and prices scale accordingly across the lineup.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G sits at the top, priced at £429 for the 8GB + 256GB model and £479 for the 12GB + 512GB version.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is available in three configurations: £349 for 8GB + 256GB, £379 for 8GB + 512GB, and £399 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro will be sold in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, with prices starting from £249.

Lower down the range, the Redmi Note 15 5G comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options, starting from £199, while the standard Redmi Note 15 is available in the same memory configurations, starting from £179.

The Redmi Note 15 series will be available soon, with pre-orders opening from 5 January 2026.

