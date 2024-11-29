Grab the Nikon Z7 II with a MASSIVE $1,000 price cut this Black Friday

By
published

Save $1,000 on the best Nikon all-rounder, the Nikon Z7 II

Nikon Z7 II $700 off
(Image credit: Future)

If you've been loyal to your old and trusty best DSLR for ages and you're itching to step up to one of the best mirrorless cameras, you're in luck. I've uncovered this incredible Black Friday deal that could land you one of the best Nikon cameras - slashing a whopping $1,000 off the Nikon Z7 II.

As the E-Commerce Editor, I make it my mission to track down the hottest deals online, all with your wallet in mind. Today, I've hunted down this unbeatable Nikon camera deal so you don't have to!

Nikon Z7 II | was $2996.95 | now $1,996.95SAVE $1,000 at Adorama.Price check:

Nikon Z7 II | was $2996.95 | now $1,996.95
SAVE $1,000 at Adorama. If you're looking for a high-resolution camera that is a brilliant all-rounder for stills and video applications.

Price check: B&H: $1,996.95| Amazon: $1,996.95

View Deal
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles