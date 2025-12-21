How to become a professional photographer on a budget: Expert tips from working pros (Part 1)

Learn how to build your career on a shoestring – From second-hand gear to smart networking, here’s the pro-approved guide to going professional without breaking the bank

We all know that setting up a photography business is not an easy undertaking – and although you will struggle to do it for free, it doesn’t have to be as expensive as you might first anticipate. There are a few key areas where you are going to need to invest; some will require money, but other areas will only require your time.

You don’t need a professional camera body or lenses to become a professional photographer. In fact, I’d say that if you have the determination and flexible skills, you can probably make do with the kit you already have and build up your gear collection slowly.

If you think a camera body upgrade is absolutely necessary, I'd advise you to think about what sensor you’re going to need for the work you want to take on (for example, is a full-frame camera a necessity?) and then work out your budget.

It doesn’t matter if you choose the cheapest camera available, as lenses are really where putting your money pays off. Good-quality glass and faster lenses make more of a difference to your overall image quality, although you don’t need to spend a fortune here either.

I’ve been asking photography pros for their best advice on working with a limited budget when you first get started…

Pro Advice

Behind the scenes, you can see the improvised studio setup Image credit: Claire Gillo The final portrait Image credit: Claire Gillo

Second-hand and renting

Photographer Dave Kai Piper is a portrait and fashion photographer, and has some useful advice when it comes to setting up your business on a budget.

“To be a photographer, you need a camera, lens, possibly an external light source and a phone,” he advises. “Let your income dictate the purchase of gear, not your lust for new things. Marketing firms and influencers will do their best to tell you that you need the latest stuff. It’s a total lie, don’t believe the hype!”

When it comes to buying gear, remember that you don’t need to buy new. There are many great second-hand outlets online, such as KEH and MPB to name just a couple.

These websites are legitimate companies that thoroughly check the kit as it comes in and offer a guarantee. However, note that this may not apply to every product, so check before purchasing.

Photography doesn’t have to be prohibitively expensive when you first turn pro – invest in key areas (Image credit: Future)

When buying lenses, tripods, accessories and lighting kits, second-hand is the way to go if you want to save money. Camera bodies are a little riskier on the second-hand market, but nevertheless you can get some good deals if you shop around.

Make sure you look at the shutter count of the camera body you intend to purchase, to give you a good indication of the life left in it. Many professional camera bodies should last 200,000 clicks or more. You can also trade in your old gear, which may get you a few extra quid – every little helps!

Dave also makes a good point about renting gear. “If you find you need a certain item, rent it unless you are using it every day.” Although more advanced photography gear can still be pricey to borrow in the short term, this is a better solution than buying it (even second-hand).

Companies like Hire A Camera have a great range of products that can be borrowed from a day rate up to a two-week period.

Dave doesn’t need lots of expensive kit to make a shot like this work. This image of Mai Watanabe was created by balancing strobe lighting with the sun. Here Dave used strobes to fill in shadows and enhance highlights – with the natural light doing most of the work (Image credit: Dave Kai Piper)

Take some risk

It takes guts to put money into your business (especially if you’re uncertain of the outcome), but self-belief is a good philosophy to keep in mind. While I don’t advise you to borrow massive amounts of money you can’t repay, sometimes you have to take a bit of a risk to get somewhere, like photographer Suzanne Porter:

“I’ve always had a tendency to just go for it and deal with the consequences, and manage to convince myself what I want is worth the money… Hence, a number of my projects have left me in debt! But that is also what drives me. If I’ve overspent on expensive items, then I damn well have to go out and get the work.”

Invest in yourself

Dave Kai Piper is a great believer in investing time in yourself and the people around you. “Create a network of like-minded people that you can go to for advice and help,” he suggests.

“You can share gear and resources, and help each other. Many people think being a photographer is a solo game, but I can tell you from my heart, there is just no way I would have done half of what I have done without the support of friends and family.”

He continues, “You can have a fancy office, the best cameras with all the technical training, but if you don’t have customers, it’s worth nothing. Talk to everyone about what you want to do, keep going, and with hard work you’ll get rewards.”

Online presence

Online presence is important, but it's key to figure out how your business can benefit from it (Image credit: Tracy Le Blan)

To get yourself noticed and to build up your network, it is recommended that you have some type of online presence. This doesn’t need to be in the form of an expensive website; you can simply set up free social media sites that sell your brand.

Instagram is a great way to visually entice people to look at your work, and a thought-through Facebook page provides you with a platform for people to get in touch and book business directly with you.

Don’t be under any illusions, though, that you’re suddenly going to get loads of work through these platforms as soon as they go live; you’ll need to network in person as well. “Social media is a bit of a rabbit hole,” Dave says. “It can be easy to spend a lot of time without any reward. Use it wisely!”

When thinking about your marketinf strategy, look at other photographers you admire and take note of how they brand themselves. While imitating someone’s business like-for-like is a big no, taking a little inspiration is flattering.

Resist unnecessary temptations

When it comes to looking at your budget, don’t make any extravagant expenditures. While Suzanne Porter invests her money in some areas of her business, such as her kit, she has found it beneficial to reel the budget back in others.

“Since starting the online marketplace, I’ve come up against many situations where I would love to spend the budget on areas outside my comfort zone, for example, PR and marketing, analytics, social media, and even to have a lovely office to disassociate from home life,” she says.

“But I have managed to resist these things, and I am learning to do much more myself. This is empowering and invaluable, even if I farm out the work at a later date. Do as much as you can yourself, at least in the beginning (there are tutorials for everything online); start small, go slowly and believe.”

