DJI Action 2 modular camera drops to its lowest price ever in Amazon sale

Action camera or selfie-camera, the DJI Action 2 can be whatever you want it to be, and it's now it's just $179!

Amazon is starting to drop its Black Friday deals early this year - and this deal is one of the best we have seen in the camera compartment. The DJI Action 2 is an innovative action camera - that uses a modular design, so the camera and screen can be separated. In this way the camera can be more discrete when shooting - so can sit on your handlebar, or can be used as a wearable camera. For vlogging, you attach the second module so that you have a second front-facing screen. Coming with a box full of accessories, the dual-screen version of the Action 2 cost $519 when first launched three years ago - but it is now just $179.

SAVE $100 at Amazon Whether you’re looking for the best action camera or a compact selfie camera, the DJI Action 2 can do it all with the dual-screen combo, offering DCI 4K 60p or slo-motion 4K 120p or even 240p at 1080p – this is a tiny but versatile camera for action, vlogging or both!

Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

