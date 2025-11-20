DJI Osmo Action 6 vs DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro? Is that even the right question to ask yourself?

When a new camera like the DJI Osmo Action 6 comes out with interesting new features, the first question that people begin to ask themselves is how much better is it than the previous model? We all need to know: "Will this make a difference in my day-to-day?"

My first instinct was to share my expertise by comparing the two models, but as soon as I did so, I realised that – in reality – the decision facing consumers is actually a bit different now.

Action cameras have a whole new purpose than in the early days of the GoPro and, while some might say there is an onward march toward perfection by adding ever more high-end features (as this new model certainly does), there are other things to think about.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro v DJI Osmo Action 6 – a classic comparison, yes, but is it all you need? (Image credit: Future)

Actually, in truth, there is another camera in DJI's range that makes a lot of sense for so many creatives that it seems important to think about that at the moment.

And it's not like the other big names in this space haven't been thinking in similar terms either – the Insta360 Go Ultra has some very similar characteristics, and GoPro has its own more compact offerings too in the form, most recently, of the GoPro Lit Hero.

The DJI Osmo Nano, on the right, is a lot smaller than the others (especially when detached from the screen) and still shoots in 4K. (Image credit: Future)

So my point boils down to one thing. What is drawing you to an 'action camera'?

In some cases it might well be the idea of taking pictures, or more likely video, where you don't want to risk your phone. Sometimes that sort of thing can simply be solved by a case or just using one of the best rugged phones, which will survive a beating anyway.

There is of course a security or a convenience advantage to having the camera not being the same device as your phone. A lighter camera than a phone on a selfie stick is handy, and that is definitely a win for a product like the Nano. I'm definitely unlikely to talk to the tiny camera for so long I can't pop it back on the 'Multifunctional Vision Dock' (OK, not a great name) to top the charge up.

But as a creator who likes to walk around, I do love the idea of having a camera small enough that I can wear it with a magnetic pendant for POV shots rather than the relative effort of the clamps associated with traditional action cameras.

Me wearing the DJI Osmo Nano for my full review (Image credit: Future)

The other thing is that this camera is also surprisingly inexpensive, given that it is capable of recording 10-bit log profile video and syncing with a surprisingly cheap and good quality body-worn DJI Mic Mini if you're a YouTuber or vlogger of any kind looking to get the sound right first time out.

Seriously,