This leaked DJI user manual has a big reveal – more or less to the Osmo Pocket 4 than expected?

There have been a lot of rumors swirling about the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, an expected updated after around two years, but now an apparent user manual page has been circulated on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo – and it doesn't quite meet expectations.

The post, from the ever-busy "Independent Photographers Association" feed, shows what is claimed to be the operating instructions for the Chinese version of the gimbal camera.

In contrast to the DJI Pocket 3, there is a Zoom button and a customizable button, as well as the return of familiar features, like the rotating display screen which also serves to switch the device on and off.

This isn't the first leak or speculation about a Pocket 4, but this has been a hugely busy area recently. It's worth remembering, however, that was true before the Osmo Pocket 3 came along too (we ran a story at the time asking if that was the most leaked camera!)

What has made this especially interesting is that many – including me, I admit – have shared posts that suggest a 'Pro' camera is coming along featuring a dual-camera system, similar to that seen on higher-end mobile phones. That is definitely not seen in these leaked images.

It is also true that some have even suggested that DJI will not actually be producing a dual camera system at all. We now expect a gimbal camera system from DJI's arch competitors Insta360 too, and the CEO has reportedly suggested that this is the case – something confirmed by a very dependable DJI leaker, Igor Bogdanov:

👉Something tells me that it wasn't the @DJIGlobal Pocket 4 Pro on the slopes of Shenzhen, but their main competitor, @insta360 🤭My small comparison#osmopocket4 #insta360 pic.twitter.com/QOwa2Pg004January 24, 2026

That's not to say that there won't be a dual camera system coming from DJI, especially as there has been suggestion such a device has been seen in testing.

It does seem to say that the device that has been seen recently, however, is more definitely the competitor.

That is hotting things up, and good news for potential customers – especially in territories where (however unfairly) restrictions are being placed on DJI.

