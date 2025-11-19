I'm the action camera expert, and I honestly think the industry might have shot itself in the foot this year – leaving savings for everyone
The pace of action camera updates this year has been crazy, and the result seems to be a load of amazing Black Friday season deals that get you better specs than you'd imagine!
I love action cameras; and in recent years they've become one of the simplest ways to gather video for vlogging in all kinds of situations – not just rough and tumble outdoors fanatics, but, simple walk and talks too. The pace of new features has not relented, with one of the market leaders, DJI, bringing out a new model just days before Black Friday. That, though, means that plenty of other cameras – which were top of the line only days ago, and are still pretty stunning now – are available for prices which
Still the top of the line model (there was no new 'Hero' this year), boasting auto-detection for swappable lenses, 5.3K video resolution,<p>🎥 5.3K 📸 27MP 🌊 33ft
Sometimes in this world it pays to take advantage of uncertainty, and DJI – one of the biggest manufacturers in this sector – has been the victim of a lot of uncertainty following a campaign to place restrictions on some Chinese drone companies. Since DJI make drones, a lot of its products have struggled to make it to warehouses. On the plus side, that means when they have we've seen some exciting discounts put in place to get them moving, even brand new devices like the Osmo 360 action camera.
The Osmo 360 records video to a built-in 105GB of storage from 1-inch sensors on both sides to capture a full 360-degree sphere (with category-beating low-light performance). The video can be cropped to any view in post-production, and the free app will track you using AI. It can also act as a<p><p>🎥 8K 📸 120MP 🌊 33ft
And, on the same note, the DJI Osmo Action 4 was a device that gave GoPro a lot to worry about when it came out and, frankly, still should. It has a large imaging sesnor and 10-bit recording (handy if you're going pro) and front and back screens for vlogging. It, too, is vulnerable to the DJI uncertainty but – if you've bought it you get to keep it and it's pretty solid, so, frankly, if it's available for a good price, why not? Sure the new model came out this week and it's got even more features, but, well, take a look...
The DJI Osmo Action 4 captures 4K video with slow motion at up to 120fps, has a quick-release system, a large 1/1.3-inch image sensor for great low-light performance, and a smart system that can capture footage before you hit record from standby mode. DJI's built-in Image stabilization is amongst the best we've seen from an action camera, too.<p>🎥 4K 📸 10MP 🌊 59ft
These are just the deals I found today – I'm going to keep looking, but the thing I realized as I was reviewing the admittedly spectacular new DJI Osmo Action 6 is that so many of the specs we need were there a year or two ago and, because of the new models, they're being sold at significant discounts.
If you need 4K video and perhaps a bit of slow mo, now, before they sell out, is the time to snap up the deals because 'Black Friday' seems to have started already this year!
