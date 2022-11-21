These Black Friday telescope deals are out of this world!

Looking for the best Black Friday telescope deals? We have been scouring the internet searching out the star attraction in the November sales – and will keep updating this page of our top picks through to Cyber Monday and beyond.

Although Black Friday itself does not actually fall for until the end of the week, on November 25, retailers have started the Black Friday telescope sales even earlier than ever - and we have already seeing some great discounts on offer. And after a couple of years of a worldwide shortage of telescopes to buy, this year it looks as if there a lot more models in stock – which means that there are great deals to be had.

Here are our picks of the best Black Friday telescope deals we have seen…

Black Friday Telescope deals in USA

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope| $189.95 | $169.99

(opens in new tab)SAVE $19.96 This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a red dot finder scope for easy alignment, and a tripod for keeping your telescope set sturdily to the right position.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travelscope 70 telescope bundle|

$109.99 | $77.48 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save $32 (including $15 bonus voucher) This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, a tripod and astronomy software.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travelscope 80 telescope bundle|

$139.99 | $115 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save $25 (including $10 bonus voucher) A powerful refractor telescope for beginners wanting to explore the night skies. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, smartphone, a tripod and astronomy software.

(opens in new tab) Unistellar eVscope eQuinox| $2999.99 | $1999.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save $1,000 This is one of a new breed of smart telescope, that instead of using eyepieces, has a built-in camera that sends pictures of what you are viewing direct to your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar eVscope eQuinox (opens in new tab) review.

(opens in new tab) Solomark 130EZ Newtonian | $429.99 | $271.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)SAVE $58 With a large 130mm aperture, this Newtonian reflector telescope is suitable for deep-space observation - looking for distant galaxies and nebulae. Come with two eyepieces, a 1.5X Barlow Lens, a 1.25" 13% transmission moon filter, a cellphone adapter.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Landscout 60mm spotting scope | $109.95 | $87.65 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $22.30 A budget spotting scope that is designed to be ultra lightweight and portable. Comes with its own tabletop tripod and 12-36x zoom eyepiece.

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70 | $259.95| $199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $60.95 These big magnification binoculars that are suitable for lowlight surveillance, watching distant wildlife, or for star gazing. Supplied with a tripod adaptor and a carrying case.



Top US retailers:

Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear (opens in new tab)

Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech (opens in new tab)

Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo Video: Deals on camera brands (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances (opens in new tab)

Black Friday Telescope deals in UK

Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear (opens in new tab)

John Lewis: The best for electrical deals

(opens in new tab)Jessops: Deals from an iconic camera store (opens in new tab)

Park Cameras: Top camera & lens prices (opens in new tab)

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on the latest kit (opens in new tab)

Very: Telescopes, GoPros, Canon cameras (opens in new tab)

Clifton Cameras: Celestron telescope specialists (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Celestron Nexstar 4SE Computerized Telescope| £749 |£423 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £326 at Amazon If you or a loved one enjoys looking up at the stars, this computerized telescope lets you gaze at the solar systems with an easy-to-use system allowing you to observe the moon, whirlpool galaxy, and more thanks to its built-in finding system.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Firstscope Telescope| £79.99 |£49.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £30 at Very Designed for tabletop viewing of the solar system, this compact and lightweight telescope is perfect for anyone wanting to get into stargazing on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travelscope 70 telescope bundle|

(opens in new tab) £119.99 | £80 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save £39.99 This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, and a tripod for keeping your telescope set sturdily to the right position.

(opens in new tab) Celestron AstroMaster 80AZ Refractor| £249.99 |£161 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £89 at Amazon A great beginner telescope from one of the top brands. Comes with two eyepieces for different magnifications, and a red-dot finderscope for easy alignment with visible targets in the night sky.

(opens in new tab) Celestron 70mm AZ Refractor| £219.99 |£189.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £30 at Very With an easy 10-minute setup and ready to look at the stars this is the perfect gift to get stargazing quickly and effectively.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travel Scope 70| £119.99 |£99.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £20 at Very This portable refractor telescope is suitable for terrestrial use and casual astronomy. Offering crisp clear optics for stargazing this is a perfect telescope for a keen astronomer.

(opens in new tab) Slokey SkyWays 40070 telescope | £99.99 | £84.99

(opens in new tab)Save £15 A great, affordable telescope for kids, which will help you observe the planets, the moon, and distant stars, thanks to a choice of 16x, 40x, 48x, and 120x magnifications. Comes with a case and a free digiscoping adaptor for your phone.

(opens in new tab) Telescopes for Kids | £78.99 | £63.19

(opens in new tab)Save £15.80 A great, affordable telescope for kids, which will help you observe the planets, the moon, and distant stars. WIth two 1.25" eyepieces, enjoy the magnification from 16X to 40X.

Read more guides:

Best telescopes for astrophotography (opens in new tab)

Best smart telescopes (opens in new tab)

Best deep-space telescopes (opens in new tab)

Best budget telescopes

Best computerized telescopes (opens in new tab)

Best cameras for astrophotography

Best CCD cameras for astrophotography

Best spotting scopes

(opens in new tab)Best binoculars (opens in new tab)

Astrophotography tips (opens in new tab)