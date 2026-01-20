The OM System OM-5 is now a seriously good $749 deal

The OM System OM-5 has quietly dropped to just $749, down from $999, and that $250 saving makes it one of the most compelling mid-range mirrorless deals right now.

This is a camera that often flies under the radar, but at this price, it deserves a much closer look, especially if you value portability and rugged build over chasing full-frame bragging rights.

What has always set the OM System OM-5 apart is its size-to-performance ratio. It’s genuinely compact and lightweight, yet still feels properly built, with weather sealing that encourages you to take it out in less-than-perfect conditions. For travel, hiking, or everyday carry photography, that combination is hard to beat, and even more attractive when the price drops this far.

The Micro Four Thirds sensor might not grab headlines, but in real-world use it delivers consistently sharp images, excellent color, and impressive in-body image stabilization. Handheld shooting at slower shutter speeds is where this camera really shines, letting you work with natural light long after others would be reaching for a tripod.

OM System’s computational features are another strong selling point. Handheld high-res modes, live ND, and focus stacking tools give you creative flexibility straight out of the camera, without adding complexity to your workflow. These are features you actually end up using, rather than ticking boxes on a spec sheet.

For video shooters, the OM-5 is a solid hybrid option. It’s not chasing cinema-level specs, but it offers reliable performance, strong stabilization, and a form factor that’s ideal for handheld work or lightweight rigs. As a do-it-all camera for creators who shoot both stills and video, it feels well balanced.

At $749, the OM System OM-5 moves from being a sensible choice to a standout bargain. If you want a tough, capable mirrorless camera that won’t weigh you down or drain your bank account, this $250 price cut makes it very easy to recommend.

