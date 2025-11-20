DJI Osmo 360 hits RECORD lowest price ever for Black Friday

The DJI Osmo 360 has just a RECORD new low as Right now you can grab the Standard Combo for just $357.49, down from its original $549.99 - that’s a saving of $192.50. If you've been watching for DJI’s foray into 360 cameras, this is the moment to strike.

What makes this deal stand out is that it’s not just a modest markdown - it’s a rare opening salvo. DJI’s new Osmo 360 hasn’t been discounted before, so this is your first chance to own it at this price. The Standard Combo gives you access to the core camera with essential accessories, making it a compelling entry point into high-end 360 filmmaking.

Specs-wise, the Osmo 360 is no gimmick. It delivers native 8K 360° video, thanks to its groundbreaking 1-inch imaging system, and supports D-Log M and 10-bit capture for serious post flexibility. You also get smooth 4K/120fps output in single-lens mode, horizon stabilisation, and full-frame panoramic capture - it’s a beast wrapped in a compact form.

In real-world use, the Osmo 360 is already impressing early reviewers and users. Its dual-lens design and smart stitching make immersive content seamless, and its internal 105 GB storage gives you breathing room before needing a microSD card. The magnetic quick-release system, waterproofing, and accessory compatibility also make it flexible for different shooting scenarios - from travel to extreme sports to vlogging.

That said, this is a cutting-edge product, so it’s not without trade-offs. Battery life under full 8K use is constrained (though DJI claims up to 100 minutes continuous 8K/30fps), and in some scenarios, the stitching boundary or low-light behaviour might show mild artefacts. But for a first-gen 360 camera with this level of ambition, the price makes those caveats far easier to live with.

Deals like this don’t linger. Amazon could quietly revert to the higher price or sell out entirely, and given that this is the first discount for the Osmo 360, we’re unlikely to see something better soon. If you’ve got 360 projects or want to future-proof your rig, don’t wait - $357 is a serious value for a camera of this calibre.