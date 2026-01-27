My favourite new drone of the last few months – because it changes the game, and does so with aplomb – has been the Antigravity A1. With its 360-degree cameras and FPV it is a new technology to the drone space, a world first, but anyone can pick it up and understand it.

Now the company are encouraging a world-wide offer, so Amazon, and many other dealers, are offering it for 15% off – saving $240 (£184) on the cheapest bundle, and rather more on the 'Infinity Bundle' (see Amazon USA / Amazon UK).

In my review, I explain the details of how this drone has changed the way you can create video and learn to fly, but the essence of it is that much of the tech – and the money – behind the hugely successful Insta360 X-series (our picks for the best 360-degree cameras) decided to take on DJI at the drone market and beat that company to bringing 360-degree cameras to the air.

The drone boasts an 8K view of the whole world around it, and can record a complete spherical view of everything it sees. That means that, as pilot, you can look around you simply by turning your head thanks to the motion sensors in the supplied FPV goggles. It also means that, after the flight, you can use Insta360's software to re-direct the camera angle.

That opens a world of creative possibilities and means that this isn't just an FPV drone that can fly through tight holes – already an impressive piloting trick that looks good in video. No, this is on where you can do that and then turn the camera to follow something else. Easily.

In my full review of the Antigravity A1, I noted just how effectively the company managed to tackle the significant number of technical challenges this project threw up, including keeping all obstacles out of view when the drone is in flight. The company even introduces new safety technologies, like detecting unexpected payloads, as well as established safety tech like collision sensors.

The drone nevertheless makes it below the 250g weight limit that makes it an easy first-time purchase with limited paperwork in most places, and, of course, Antigravity isn't DJI either – so the company is still allowed to sell in the USA.

This deal, we think, will run through the first week or so of February.