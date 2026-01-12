With $2,460 off the Hasselblad X2D 100C, is now the time to go medium format?

The original Hasselblad X2D 100C has just seen a dramatic price drop, now sitting at $5,739 instead of its original $8,199.

That’s a huge $2,460 saving on one of the most refined medium format cameras money can buy, and it turns what was once an aspirational, top-tier purchase into a far more realistic proposition for photographers who value image quality above all else.

This camera is all about purity and precision. At its heart is a 100-megapixel medium-format sensor that delivers staggering detail, subtle tonal transitions, and color that feels almost three-dimensional. Files from the X2D have a depth and smoothness that smaller formats simply can’t replicate, making it a dream tool for landscape, portrait, fashion, and fine art work.

Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution is a big part of the appeal here. Skin tones look believable, colours are rich without being overcooked, and the overall rendering feels calm and controlled rather than clinical. It’s the kind of output that needs very little work in post, which is exactly what many photographers buying into medium format are looking for.

The X2D 100C is also beautifully built. The minimalist Scandinavian design, solid metal body, and uncluttered control layout make it a joy to use slowly and deliberately. In-body image stabilisation helps you make the most of that huge resolution, while the high-quality EVF and rear screen encourage a more considered way of shooting.

This isn’t a speed machine, and it doesn’t try to be. The X2D is for photographers who enjoy the process as much as the result, who value precision over frame rate, and who want files that will stand up to the closest scrutiny in print. In that context, it delivers exactly what it promises.

At $8,199, the X2D 100C was always a serious investment. At $5,739, with $2,460 knocked off the price, it becomes an exceptional opportunity to step into the world of medium format with Hasselblad at a price we simply don’t see very often. If ultimate image quality has been on your wish list, this is a deal worth taking seriously.