With $2,460 off the Hasselblad X2D 100C, is now the time to go medium format?
This is a huge Hasselblad X2D deal: $2,460 off a 100MP Icon
The original Hasselblad X2D 100C has just seen a dramatic price drop, now sitting at $5,739 instead of its original $8,199.
That’s a huge $2,460 saving on one of the most refined medium format cameras money can buy, and it turns what was once an aspirational, top-tier purchase into a far more realistic proposition for photographers who value image quality above all else.
The Hasselblad X2D 100C is a beautifully restrained medium format camera that delivers extraordinary 100-megapixel detail, natural colour, and a slower, more deliberate way of seeing.
This camera is all about purity and precision. At its heart is a 100-megapixel medium-format sensor that delivers staggering detail, subtle tonal transitions, and color that feels almost three-dimensional. Files from the X2D have a depth and smoothness that smaller formats simply can’t replicate, making it a dream tool for landscape, portrait, fashion, and fine art work.
Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution is a big part of the appeal here. Skin tones look believable, colours are rich without being overcooked, and the overall rendering feels calm and controlled rather than clinical. It’s the kind of output that needs very little work in post, which is exactly what many photographers buying into medium format are looking for.
The X2D 100C is also beautifully built. The minimalist Scandinavian design, solid metal body, and uncluttered control layout make it a joy to use slowly and deliberately. In-body image stabilisation helps you make the most of that huge resolution, while the high-quality EVF and rear screen encourage a more considered way of shooting.
This isn’t a speed machine, and it doesn’t try to be. The X2D is for photographers who enjoy the process as much as the result, who value precision over frame rate, and who want files that will stand up to the closest scrutiny in print. In that context, it delivers exactly what it promises.
At $8,199, the X2D 100C was always a serious investment. At $5,739, with $2,460 knocked off the price, it becomes an exceptional opportunity to step into the world of medium format with Hasselblad at a price we simply don’t see very often. If ultimate image quality has been on your wish list, this is a deal worth taking seriously.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
