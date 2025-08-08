Ricoh GR IV nears release: New specs, features and design – is this the most refined compact camera yet?
The most anticipated compact camera is nearly here – with fresh images, specs and feature upgrades now revealed, the Ricoh GR IV is shaping up to be a game-changer
Ricoh has unveiled new details and images of its upcoming GR IV compact camera, which is set to launch in Fall 2025. The follow-up HDF model is also in the pipeline, scheduled for release after Winter 2025, according to Ricoh's website.
With this new information available, it's clear that this next-generation compact camera is designed to push creative boundaries across multiple photography styles – from street and travel photography to documentary, event, close-up and experimental shooting.
Many photographers felt that the Ricoh GR III and its GR IIIx and HDF variants were beginning to show their age – particularly given the price tag. So is Ricoh answering the calls for more substantial innovation with its GR IV?
As reported by Weibo user Camera Obsession, and highlighted by Pentax Rumors, fresh insights into the highly anticipated Ricoh GR IV were shared during a recent presentation in China. Finally, news that offers us a much clearer picture of what to expect.
The previous GR III offered great image quality with its 24MP sensor, but the GR IV comes equipped with a new 25.74MP APS-C CMOS sensor, paired with a GR ENGINE 7 processor, promising higher quality shots. And this time the lens is composed of seven elements in five groups, and a built-in 2-stop ND filter – a feature completely absent in its predecessor.
One of the most requested upgrades was better autofocus (AF) performance. With the GR IV, Ricoh brings a new focus algorithm, significantly improving low-light focus speed, face detection, and continuous tracking function. These enhancements expand the GR IV's versatility and could appeal to shooters beyond the street photography genre.
Another major improvement is the introduction of 5-axis image stabilization, alongside expanded high ISO capabilities, both of which promise better low-light shooting and smoother handheld performance. While the GR III was limited to 4fps burst shooting, there has been no word regarding an update, though even a jump to 10fps would be a welcome change. As for video, the GR IV remains capped at 1080p at 60fps, with no 4K option stated.
However, for street photographers, Ricoh is introducing a new SN (Street) Shooting mode. The exposure compensation button returns to the thumb position, and the quick control dial has been replaced with a cross key layout for greater precision.
One feature many continue to hope for is weather-sealing – an omission in the GR series so far. While there's no confirmation on this, it's becoming harder to justify its absence, especially in an era where smartphones offer basic weather resistance.
But there are subtle design refinements: the GR IV will be 2mm thinner and 0.8mm shorter in height, giving it a slightly more compact profile.
As the fall launch approaches, excitement continues to build – but one of the biggest questions remains unanswered: what will the Ricoh GR IV cost? With its improved specs, sleeker design, and broader creative potential, the GR IV could mark a major step forward for Ricoh's compact series – provided the price lands in the right place.
Feature
Ricoh GR III
Ricoh GR IV
Sensor Resolution
24MP APS-C CMOS
25.74MP APS-C CMOS
Processor
GR Engine 6
GR Engine 7
Max ISO
102,400
204,800
Lens
6 elements in 4 groups
7 elements in 5 groups
Image Stabilization
3-axis
5-axis
Minimum Focus Distance
6cm
Available info: shortened (better close-up shots)
Storage
2GB internal + SD card
53GB internal + microSD card
Wi-Fi
2.4 GHz single-band
Dual-band 2.4/5 GHz
Battery
DB-110
DB-120 (25% longer life)
Boot-up Speed
0.8 seconds
0.6 seconds
Touchscreen Support
Limited
Full touchscreen _ improved UI
Snap Distance Priority Mode
-
Yes
Film Simulation
Limited
New "Movie Mode" with grain effect
Exposure Button Placement
On the top right of the camera body
Returns to thumb position
Quick Control Dial
Yes
Cross key
LCD Brightness Adjustment
-
Auto brightness adjustment
Sensor Filter Coating
Standard
New antistatic coating
