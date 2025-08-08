The Ricoh GR IV is set to launch in Autumn this year

Ricoh has unveiled new details and images of its upcoming GR IV compact camera, which is set to launch in Fall 2025. The follow-up HDF model is also in the pipeline, scheduled for release after Winter 2025, according to Ricoh's website.

With this new information available, it's clear that this next-generation compact camera is designed to push creative boundaries across multiple photography styles – from street and travel photography to documentary, event, close-up and experimental shooting.

Many photographers felt that the Ricoh GR III and its GR IIIx and HDF variants were beginning to show their age – particularly given the price tag. So is Ricoh answering the calls for more substantial innovation with its GR IV?

As reported by Weibo user Camera Obsession, and highlighted by Pentax Rumors, fresh insights into the highly anticipated Ricoh GR IV were shared during a recent presentation in China. Finally, news that offers us a much clearer picture of what to expect.

(Image credit: @相机入魔, via Weibo)

The previous GR III offered great image quality with its 24MP sensor, but the GR IV comes equipped with a new 25.74MP APS-C CMOS sensor, paired with a GR ENGINE 7 processor, promising higher quality shots. And this time the lens is composed of seven elements in five groups, and a built-in 2-stop ND filter – a feature completely absent in its predecessor.

One of the most requested upgrades was better autofocus (AF) performance. With the GR IV, Ricoh brings a new focus algorithm, significantly improving low-light focus speed, face detection, and continuous tracking function. These enhancements expand the GR IV's versatility and could appeal to shooters beyond the street photography genre.

Another major improvement is the introduction of 5-axis image stabilization, alongside expanded high ISO capabilities, both of which promise better low-light shooting and smoother handheld performance. While the GR III was limited to 4fps burst shooting, there has been no word regarding an update, though even a jump to 10fps would be a welcome change. As for video, the GR IV remains capped at 1080p at 60fps, with no 4K option stated.

(Image credit: @相机入魔, via Weibo)

However, for street photographers, Ricoh is introducing a new SN (Street) Shooting mode. The exposure compensation button returns to the thumb position, and the quick control dial has been replaced with a cross key layout for greater precision.

One feature many continue to hope for is weather-sealing – an omission in the GR series so far. While there's no confirmation on this, it's becoming harder to justify its absence, especially in an era where smartphones offer basic weather resistance.

But there are subtle design refinements: the GR IV will be 2mm thinner and 0.8mm shorter in height, giving it a slightly more compact profile.

As the fall launch approaches, excitement continues to build – but one of the biggest questions remains unanswered: what will the Ricoh GR IV cost? With its improved specs, sleeker design, and broader creative potential, the GR IV could mark a major step forward for Ricoh's compact series – provided the price lands in the right place.

Swipe to scroll horizontally What's new? Feature Ricoh GR III Ricoh GR IV Sensor Resolution 24MP APS-C CMOS 25.74MP APS-C CMOS Processor GR Engine 6 GR Engine 7 Max ISO 102,400 204,800 Lens 6 elements in 4 groups 7 elements in 5 groups Image Stabilization 3-axis 5-axis Minimum Focus Distance 6cm Available info: shortened (better close-up shots) Storage 2GB internal + SD card 53GB internal + microSD card Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz single-band Dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Battery DB-110 DB-120 (25% longer life) Boot-up Speed 0.8 seconds 0.6 seconds Touchscreen Support Limited Full touchscreen _ improved UI Snap Distance Priority Mode - Yes Film Simulation Limited New "Movie Mode" with grain effect Exposure Button Placement On the top right of the camera body Returns to thumb position Quick Control Dial Yes Cross key LCD Brightness Adjustment - Auto brightness adjustment Sensor Filter Coating Standard New antistatic coating

