Here are the Ricoh GR IV "film looks" shot on a smartphone. Are they enough to make you ditch your compact camera?

This week brought the news that Chinese phone brand Realme has been working with Ricoh to co-develop the camera on the new Realme GT 8 Pro.

While the announcement was short on specs (being, in fact, an announcement of the announcement that's actually due next week), the headline feature is that the phone will inherit the five signature image tones of the Ricoh GR IV.

Image tones are Ricoh-speak for film simulations / picture profiles / LUTs / whatever the cool kids are calling them on other brands. In other words, the Realme GT 8 Pro will be able to shoot using the same glorified image filters as the GR IV – and in these sample photos, courtesy of The Federation of Independent Photographers, we can see exactly what they will look like:

(Image credit: Realme • Federation of Independent Photographers)

In case you're unfamiliar with Ricoh's image tones, designed to "embody the texture of film", they are:

• Standard

"Balanced and restrained, authentic and natural, restoring the true nature of the scene."

• Positive

"Enhanced colors and bold tones capture a vibrant scene beyond the naked eye.

• Negative

"Desaturated colors, soft and enduring, with a subtle retro film feel."

• Black and White

"Focuses on rich grayscale, presenting delicate light and shadow transitions."

• High Contrast Black and White

"Highly impactful images, capturing the geometric structure and light and shadow essence of street scenes."

Personally, I think these profiles are the missing ingredient that camera phones have been looking for. Because everything else is there; the resolution, the optical and digital zoom, the HDR performance, the AI integration… in many ways, phones are better all-purpose photo devices than mirrorless cameras. They just miss soul.

The images are clinical and uninteresting – but by adding the equivalent of Fujifilm's Film Simulations, all of a sudden they become genuinely interesting photographic devices rather than just impressive examples of imaging technology.

My colleague Kalum recently pondered why no camera manufacturer has licensed Kodak's film simulations. Personally, I'm wondering why no phone manufacturer has done it. Because it looks like Ricoh and Realme have finally given me a reason to stop bringing my big boy camera everywhere with me.

If I can take photos that look like these samples, straight out of my phone, then maybe I don't need a "proper" everyday camera after all…

