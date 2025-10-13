I can only think of ONE reason to get an official Apple iPhone case, but there are LOADS of reasons to get an unofficial one…

I've had an iPhone since the 3GS back in 2009, and I've always made sure that, as soon as I received my shiny new phone, I bought a case for it. After all, these are expensive devices, so it's vital to protect them from the daily rigors that life can throw at them. But I've never bought an official Apple case. Why? Because they're so darned pricey and, to be honest, really don't seem to be anything particularly special to demand their top-dollar price tag.

The third-party alternatives, on the other hand, come in all manner of interesting designs. There are eye-catching patterns that exude personality, ultra-thin ones woven from the same hi-tech material as bullet-proof jackets, models with built-in kick-stands for watching video in comfort, and cases with a twist-lock for secure attachment to running armbands, bike handlebars, and a whole lot more besides. Heck, I have written a whole buying guide to the best iPhone 17 cases I've personally tried and tested for my latest baby.

There are loads of third-party alternative iPhone 17 cases, and they show a whole lot more imagination then Apples own ones, but there's a 'but'… (Image credit: Future)

But there was a problem with one of the cases I had on test: its pass-through camera control button behaved erratically, activating the camera without warning, not zooming properly, and taking a lot of unwanted photos of my feet.

The big advantage Apple has over its rivals is that it can properly test its cases with each new model phone. The third-party manufacturers (allegedly) rely on all manner of nefarious means to obtain the blueprints to ensure that they have the correct dimensions and precise button placements for the new phone models, but has no opportunity to actually properly test them. And as the greatest demand for cases is around the launch of each new iPhone model, it's essential that their cases are manufactured and ready for sale on day one

Quad Lock, the company behind the case in question, acted immediately and advised users to pop out the faulty camera control button as an interim measure, and has promised a replacement to be mailed to everyone who has purchased the iPhone 17 version of their case. Despite this teething issue, I still rate this as the best iPhone 17 case for sporty types, as this is the one with the twist-lock mechanism, which I've found to be completely reliable and absolutely brilliant, and I have no qualms whatsoever running with it strapped to my arm, or mountain biking down unforgiving trails to record my downhill adventures.

So when you buy an Apple own-brand case, you know it's going to work, and that's a very good reason to buy one. But there are still lots of reasons to get a third-party case instead, so don't miss my guide to the best alternative iPhone 17 cases.

But if only an Apple-branded case will do, here are the best iPhone 17 Silicone Case deals we could find!