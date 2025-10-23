The Leica M EV1 is a bold new chapter for its legendary M Series

When you think of Leica, the first cameras that will probably spring to mind are the Leica M Series. Having been used to take some of history’s most recognized images, they are perhaps some of the most revered cameras ever made.

But one thing that characterizes the whole line is the slow, deliberate pace of change. Where some modern cameras are unrecognizable from their roots, the latest Leica M11 retains the core ethos of early M cameras. This has given M Series cameras a devout purist following.

But now Leica is taking a daring step into new territory with the launch of the Leica M EV1, the first M-Camera to ditch the optical viewfinder and feature an integrated electronic viewfinder (EVF) in its place.

The viewfinder is a similar 5.76m dot electronic affair to that found in the Leica Q3, but is slightly slower with a 60Hz refresh rate (versus the 120Hz Q3). The big benefits come for those who struggle with manual rangefinder focusing – especially those with impaired eyesight.

The EVF introduces focus peaking, focus zoom with a 1.3x or 1.8x magnification, and adjustable dioptre compensation (-4 to +2) as well as live exposure preview.

Apart from the viewfinder, the M EV1 sticks to the core ethos of M cameras; it uses Leica M-mount lenses, it's manual focus only, has no image stabilization and has no video.

But the M EV1 is definitely not a replacement for the M11, M11-P, M11 Monochrom or any of the rest of the latest generation. Instead it marks a new segment in the M-System, combining the craftsmanship and manual photography experience of the classic rangefinder M with the accessibility of modern EVF technology.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Leica)

The M EV1 is built around the familiar 60.3MP full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor, used across Leica’s M and Q cameras, with Leica’s Triple Resolution Technology, which delivers DNG or JPEG images at 60, 36 or 18 megapixels. It’s powered by the Maestro III processor and storage is handled via either the 64GB internal memory or an SD card.

Despite the old-school shooting style, the M EV1 has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as direct USB-C cable support to the Leica Fotos App. The camera can also use the latest Content Credentials technology introduced with the Leica M11-P.

The M EV1 retains the same minimalist aesthetic as recent Leica cameras. Handmade in Germany, it's composed of a magnesium and aluminum shell, covered with a diamond-pattern leatherette wrap, which differs slightly from the faux leather wraps of the range finder Ms.

Available from October 23, the Leica M EV1 is priced at $8,995 / £6,840 (Australian pricing to be confirmed). An optional matching hand grip adds extra stability for $460 / £340. Read my Leica M EV1 review for my full thoughts.

(Image credit: Leica)

You might also like...

Check out more of the best Leica cameras along with the best Leica M lenses and the best Leica SL lenses for mirrorless.