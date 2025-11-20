Leica unveils the Q3 Monochrom – a new era for the black-and-white compact camera

Leica has introduced the Leica Q3 Monochrom, marking the second black-and-white camera model in its acclaimed Q series and reaffirming the brand’s century-long dedication to pure monochrome photography.

A hundred years after the Leica I reshaped photographic history as the first mass-produced 35mm camera, that same pioneering approach lives on in Leica’s Monochrom line – cameras designed for photographers who want to step away from color entirely and explore the art of light, shade and form without compromise.

The Leica Q3 Monochrom takes this ethos forward with a dedicated black-and-white full-frame sensor, engineered purely for luminance capture. This 60MP monochrome sensor, equipped with Triple Resolution Technology, renders exceptional detail, tonal depth and dynamic range. With no color filter array in front of the sensor, every pixel is devoted to clarity.

Photographers can choose between 60, 36 or 18MP output, make use of a sensitivity range from ISO100-200,000 and record video at up to 8K resolution. Paired with the integrated Summilux 28mm f/1.7 Asph lens, the Q3 Monochrom becomes a powerful low-light tool capable of delivering richly textured, low-noise images even in difficult conditions.

In terms of design, the Q3 Monochrom remains unmistakably part of the modern Q family while embracing a quietly striking monochrome identity. Precision-built in Germany, the full-frame compact camera features an all-metal body finished in black, a matching black lens hood and subtle grey or black engravings – including the discreet “Monochrom” marking on the top plate.

Its leatherette covering has been refined to complement the camera’s stripped-back look, with the deliberate omission of the iconic red Leica dot reinforcing its minimalist aesthetic.

The Q3 Monochrom also mirrors the performance refinements of the Q3, from its crisp 5.76MP OLED viewfinder and fast hybrid autofocus to the tilting touch display that makes composing more flexible. Photographers and filmmakers can make full use of its close-focusing macro mode down to 170mm, its extensive digital zoom range of 28 to 90mm, and its wide set of video features.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And, with a certified IP52 rating for sealing, it offers resilience against dust and splashes, making it a robust everyday companion for those committed to monochrome craft.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

Seamless connectivity plays a major role, too. Through the Leica Fotos App, users can rely on high-speed transfers via WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C and Micro HDMI, integrating the camera effortlessly into mobile workflows.

A newly refined operating interface separates photo and video functions using distinct color schemes, updated icons and streamlined navigation – a concept that will be extended to the standard Leica Q3 as well as the Leica Q3 43 through a firmware update later in the year.

In a first for a Q-series camera, the Q3 Monochrom also incorporates Content Credentials technology. This CAI (Content Authority Initiative)-compliant digital signature system offers transparent, tamper-proof verification of an image’s origin and any later modifications, placing the camera at the forefront of authenticity standards within consumer photography.

A range of accessories designed for the Q3 ecosystem will support personalization of the new model, including a handgrip with wireless charging, a matching leatherette covering, a red filter and multiple carrying straps.

The Leica Q3 Monochrom is available immediately through Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorized dealers. The retail price is $7,790 / £5,800 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

You might also like…

See how the Q3 Monochrom stacks up against the best full frame compact cameras as well as the best cameras for black and white photography.