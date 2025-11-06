Leica unveils SL3 Reporter: a tougher, low-profile SL3 built for the field

Leica has unveiled the new Leica SL3 Reporter, a rugged design variant of its mirrorless full-frame Leica SL3 tailored for the toughest reportage and press environments. Announced in Wetzlar on November 6 2025, the SL3 Reporter continues Leica’s long-running Reporter design series, blending understated styling with hard-wearing materials to maximise reliability when assignments push equipment to the limit.

Engineered for the field, the Leica SL3 Reporter features a particularly scratch-resistant dark green finish paired with an aramid fabric cover. This combination adds protection against abrasion and environmental influences while delivering a noticeably more secure hold. The textured trim is designed to age gracefully, developing a unique patina that reflects the camera’s working life - an aesthetic that underscores its status as a true tool for professionals.

Leica has also dialled down overt branding to keep the camera discreet on assignment. The dark green paintwork, black control elements, and the absence of the red Leica dot all help the SL3 Reporter blend in when a low profile is essential, reinforcing its purpose-built character for challenging working environments.

Under the skin, the SL3 Reporter matches the core SL3 series specification. It offers state-of-the-art imaging with up to 60-megapixel resolution, precise autofocus, and premium materials throughout, married to ‘Made in Germany’ manufacturing quality. The result is a camera that prioritises functionality and reliability for both stills and video, even under adverse shooting conditions.

Workflow has been considered, too. The SL3 Reporter integrates a fast connection to the Leica FOTOS app, enabling quick image transfer and a streamlined professional pipeline from capture to delivery. The emphasis is on practical performance that supports modern, mobile production without sacrificing durability.

The Leica SL3 Reporter is now available worldwide priced at $7,995 / £6,200.