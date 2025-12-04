Leica unveils four new special-edition M-lenses – a trio of Safari primes and an all-black Classic

Leica has expanded its M-System lineup with four new lenses, each released as a special design variant aimed squarely at collectors and working photographers who appreciate the brand’s heritage.

Announced in Wetzlar, Germany, the release includes three lenses finished in the distinctive Leica Safari olive green, alongside a glossy black edition of the classic Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4.

All four models are manufactured in Germany and feature the same optical performance and build quality as their standard counterparts, with a strong emphasis on design, craftsmanship, and Leica’s longstanding tradition of limited-edition finishes.

The Safari editions include the Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH., the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. and the Summicron-M 28mm f/2 ASPH., each featuring the familiar matte olive-green tone that has become a favourite among Leica collectors. This colourway has resurfaced multiple times throughout the brand’s history, and its return continues a lineage that stretches back decades.

The lenses also carry a set of contrasting design accents, including a silver-chrome brass focus tab, a red feet scale, and a white metre scale, all of which complement the finish of the M11-P Safari camera.

Beyond aesthetics, the lenses maintain the extended close-focus distances introduced in recent Leica M designs, offering greater flexibility when shooting reportage, wide-angle work, or everyday scenes.

While their optical character remains unchanged from the standard production lenses, the Safari editions serve as collectible variations that enhance an already established range. For many Leica users, these editions blend the pleasure of owning something rare with the practicality of working glass built for real-world use.

Alongside the Safari trio, Leica has also unveiled a new glossy black version of the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 from its Classic line. This finish, which has long held near-mythical status among enthusiasts, is known for developing its own patina over time as the black paint gradually reveals the brass beneath.

It’s an aesthetic that tells its own story the more the lens is used, and for many photographers, this ageing process is part of the charm. Paired with a matching round lens hood also finished in glossy black, it’s a lens designed for those who appreciate the character that builds with years of shooting.

Leica describes the glossy black Summilux-M 50mm as one of the most recognisable expressions of the Leica look, thanks to the lens’s signature rendering and creamy bokeh when shot wide open.

While the optics remain unchanged, the design elevates it into a collector’s piece that also happens to be one of the brand’s most versatile 50mm lenses. In keeping with Leica’s philosophy, the lens maintains its all-metal construction, precise manual focus, and timeless ergonomics.

The new lenses are available in limited quantities through Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorised dealers. Pricing is set at $6,795 / £5,350 for the Summilux-M 35mm Safari, $5,495 /£4,300 for the Summilux-M 50mm Safari, and $5,995 /£4,650 for the Summicron-M 28mm Safari when it becomes available on February 12 2026.

The glossy black Summilux-M 50mm is priced at $4,595 and joins the Safari variants in stores from December 4 2025. For collectors and daily shooters alike, this new quartet blends Leica’s design heritage with the performance the M-System is known for.

