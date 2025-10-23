Leica’s newest camera launched today – but if you live in the US, you’ll have to wait longer to try out the new Leica M EV1. According to Leica US, the new M EV1 is not yet available in the US due to not yet having Federal Communications Commission approval. A Leica spokesperson said the government shutdown was delaying the approval process.

According to a statement on Leica’s US website, “This device has not been authorized in the United States of America as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased in the United States of America until authorization is obtained.”

FCC authorization is required for most devices that use Wi-Fi, which the Leica M EV1 has in order to send photos to the smartphone app or use the app for remote shooting.

The delay is due to the government shutdown, a Leica representative has indicated.

“Due to a temporary delay on our FCC listing and publication process – a required regulatory step – availability within the US market will be delayed,” Nathan Kellum-Pathe, Leica US product communications manager, told Digital Camera World.

“This temporary delay relates to administrative constraints associated with the ongoing US government shutdown, which has affected processes across multiple industries. We will expedite all remaining steps to finalize approvals and confirm our US release timeline.”

Due to the government shutdown, FCC offices have been partially closed since October 01, retaining only the employees required for “significant agency activities.” Among the list of agency activities that will lapse during a government shutdown, the FCC lists tasks like licensing services and equipment authorization.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the shutdown has affected Leica's newest camera, its impact may not apply to every new Wi-Fi-enabled camera, depending on when the company began the FCC authorization process. The Fujifilm X-T30 III was also announced today and is already available for pre-order in the US.

According to NPR, Republicans and Democrats do not appear close to coming to an agreement to end the shutdown.

You may also like

The Leica M EV1 is Leica’s first M-series camera to use an EVF instead of a rangefinder-style viewfinder.