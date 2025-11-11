American-made tripod brand Really Right Stuff is increasing prices beginning on December 01.

In an email to fans, Really Right Stuff said that prices on tripods are increasing on December 01. As an example, the company said that the Versa-34 that retails for $1,250 will list for $1,315 after December 01 in the US, which is a five percent increase.

While US photographers are no strangers to increasing prices in the wake of new tariffs, Really Right Stuff is a Utah-based company that makes its tripods in the US. A company representative told Digital Camera World that the increase is due to rising inflation and production costs.

“Due to rising inflation and production costs, we are raising our prices for the first time in two years,” the company wrote in an email. “RRS strives to keep our prices reasonable while ensuring the quality of our product, and this is a necessary measure in maintaining that high standard.”

According to the company’s website, RRS “proudly make[s] and hand-assemble[s] our products in the USA will never change.”

The company also designs its own soft goods, but unlike tripods, products like tripod bags and pouches are outsourced to a US company that sources from factories in Asia.

According to the email to fans, only tripod prices are indicated to be increasing.

