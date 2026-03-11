Vanguard launches its first tripod without an integrated centre column

Vanguard has launched three new tripods aimed at enthusiast and pro photographers. All use carbon fibre for their legs and are designed to support heavy camera gear.

Alta Pro 3 263Alta Pro 3 303

The two new Alta Pro 3 tripods are a traditional tripod design, with an extendable centre column and a built-in low-angle adaptor. The key difference between the two models is their leg diameter, which is either 26mm or 30mm. Both use 3-section legs, which should offer greater stability and rigidity compared to a 4-section design, albeit with an inevitable portability trade-off (folded length is 69.5cm for the Alta Pro 3 263, and 72.5cm for the Alta Pro 3 303).

The legs have three angle settings, which when combined with the low-angle adaptor means you can shoot as low as 24cm from the ground. Each new Alta Pro 3 incorporates an aluminium central column with a hexagonal cross section that allows the legs to fold closed to a diameter of under 10cm. Maximum extended height for the Alta Pro 3 303 is 150cm, or 176cm with the centre column extended; the Alta Pro 3 263 is around 5cm shorter for both settings.

But where the new Alta Pro 3 tripods really make a case for themselves is their ability to support a serious amount of weight. Even the smaller Alta Pro 3 263 is rated to carry 20kg of gear, while the 303 will stand strong under a whopping 25kg. Despite this sturdiness, the Alta Pro 3 303 weighs a manageable 2kg, and the 263 is just 1.65kg.

Both tripods are supplied with Vanguard's LBP-55S ball head - a professional quality, low-profile dual-axis design that features an oversized ball for maximum grip, and a friction control lock for increased control. This makes the head suitable even for longer lenses, while the dual axis allows you to easily level your camera on any terrain, then pan/reframe your shot using the top axis.

Vanguard supplies the Alta Pro 3 263 and 303 with a padded tripod bag, and the tripod is backed by a 2-year warranty (extendable to 10 years if registered with Vanguard). Both are available to buy now: the Alta Pro 3 263 is priced at £350, and the 303 is £400.

Alta Pro 3X 304

The third tripod in the new Alta Pro 3 range is the Alta Pro 3X 304. This is also constructed from carbon fibre and has the same generous 30mm leg diameter as the Alta Pro 3 303, along with 23-, 50- and 80-degree leg angle settings. It differs from the other tripods by not having an integral centre collumn. Instead, Vanguard supplies a separate column which can be fitted directly to the tripod's canopy to extend overall height from 150cm to 182cm.

The advantage to keeping the centre column separate is the legs can fold tighter together when packed, resulting in an 8.5cm folded diameter. Packed length is also shorter than the other Alta Pro 3 tripods at 61cm, thanks to the Alta Pro 3X having 4-section legs rather than 3. Overall weight is a reasonable 1.68kg. What's more, despite having an additional leg section, which can sometimes compromise rigidity, the Alta Pro 3X can still support a mighty 25kg of kit. As with the other Alta Pro 3 tripods, the 3X 304 is supplied with a LBP-55S ball head and a padded tripod bag. RRP is £350.