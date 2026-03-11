Fine art photographer aims to break 20,000km Cape to Cape world record with camera in hand
John Balsdon, a fine art photographer and explorer, aims to complete the 20,000km journey from Norway to South Africa in record time and capture the whole journey on camera
As an avid traveler and nature photographer, my pupils dilated when this story came across my desk. A UK-based fine art photographer and world explorer will set out to conquer the famous Cape to Cape overland car journey from Norway to South Africa in record time and document the entire journey on camera.
John Balsdon, the founder of creative brand Always Look Twice, will lead a team of six intrepid explorers over 20,000km starting from the Nordkapp, Norway, the most northerly point in Europe to Cape Agulhas, South Africa, the most southerly point in Africa.
The team will cross 25 borders with “no shortcuts, flights or support vehicles”, navigating European countries such as Finland, Germany and Spain, and 15 Africa nations including Togo, Nigeria and Angola.Article continues below
While Balsdon aims to break the current record of 28 days and 13 hours, set in 1984 by Canadian duo Garry Sowerby and Ken Langley, he also plans on becoming the first to produce a feature length film of this specific expedition.
Commenting in a press release, Balsdon said: “The Cape to Cape challenge is my most ambitious expedition to date.” He added:“ This is an extraordinary opportunity to tell the story of one of the world’s most unique and less well-known land routes.”
In order to set the record, Balsdon’s crew, which includes overlanding experts, engineers, medical professionals and filmmakers, will need to follow strict rules. The team will have to rely on their own skillsets and the two 4x4 expedition vehicles.
While a Danish team completed the Cape to Cape journey in just 8 days and 21 hours in 2016, the attempt was not recognized as they flew over the Mediterranean, skipping 1,600 miles and four borders.
Dates for Balsdon’s expedition are yet to be announced, but I already can’t wait to see the feature film, which is sure to capture an immense journey through an artistic lens.
