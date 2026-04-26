The mirrorless myth: A full-frame DSLR camera will get you the same results, you’ll just have to try a little harder
A full-frame DSLR won’t match a mirrorless camera in terms of tech, but when it comes to imaging prowess, they’re much closer than you might think. If you’re serious about photography and budget is a concern, a DSLR could be the better option
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The full-frame DSLR is still an extremely capable option in 2026. But with every passing year, more photographers make the jump to mirrorless. And once you head down that road, you’re probably not coming back. Like-for-like mirrorless cameras are technically superior to their DSLR counterparts. I’m talking faster and more intelligent AF, faster burst speeds, access to more advanced optics, and of course, much better video capabilities.
So why would I recommend a full-frame DSLR ‘dinosaur’ to anyone? Performance and price. Performance? But you just said mirrorless cameras are technically superior… That’s true, but image quality is the great equalizer. While mirrorless sensors have advanced in terms of readout speed and in-body image stabilization, raw imaging power hasn’t changed all that much.
The biggest visible difference will be the optics used, but in real-world use cases, most people are not going to notice the difference between an image captured on a pro-grade DSLR and the same image captured on a pro-grade mirrorless.Article continues below
For example, you can wield the 45.7-MP Nikon D850, safe in the knowledge that the 45.7-MP Nikon Z8 isn’t going to capture noticeably better images. The trade-off is that you have to work a little harder when shooting on a DSLR. Think about it like this. The Ferrari F40 is one of the most desirable classic cars in the world. It looks just as good today as it ever did. Just don’t expect it to have power-assisted steering, traction control and ABS.
A top-of-the-range DSLR like the Nikon D850, Canon EOS 5D Mark IV or Pentax K-3 Mark III will deliver gorgeous imagery, but you’re not going to be able to rely on an electronic viewfinder to set your exposure or AF subject detection that’s stickier than a puddle of cherry cola.
This leads me onto my next big reason why a full-frame DSLR might be the right choice for some photographers and that’s price. With mirrorless now well established, DSLR prices have plummeted on the used market and crucially, so have DSLR lenses. My old favorite camera is the Nikon D800 and it’s a fantastic example of how a DSLR with a high-resolution sensor can be purchased for less than even entry-level mirrorless cameras.
At the time of writing, the Nikon D800 can be purchased for as little as US$319 / £224 over at MPB. That is simply astounding for a camera with a gorgeous 36.3-MP, full-frame sensor. If you’re a landscape or architecture photographer, for example, you don’t need fast burst speeds and advanced AF algorithms. You could quite happily carve out a career with a Nikon D800.
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Don’t get me wrong. I use a mirrorless camera myself – although I still dig out my old D800 from time to time – and there’s absolutely no doubt that mirrorless is the future (or rather present) of photography. But if I were starting out as a serious photographer all over again and I only had, say, $1,500 to spend on a setup that could take me to the moon and back. I wouldn’t be spending it on a Fujifilm X-T30 III or a Nikon Z50 II and a kit lens; I’d be picking up a pro-grade DSLR on the used market with plenty to spend on lenses.
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Are you happy to stick with your DSLR? In a mirrorless world, I still love my DSLR and see no need to upgrade. For a deeper dive on the Nikon D800, it's old, cheap and still takes gorgeous photos – I think it’s a great lens platform. And for those who want cutting-edge camera tech (nothing wrong with that at all!) here are the best professional cameras on the market.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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