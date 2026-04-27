Telecommunications registry platforms are a nightmare to use – but contain golden information that hints at cameras on the way.

This time, we're looking at Sony and, thanks to reporting by Weibo user E8M_8888— an account known for monitoring the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) — we now know that Sony recently registered two new cameras with MIIT.

Speculation for the two new registrations seems centered on a mid-tier video camera and a lower-end model that could even be a compact camera.

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The Sony FX3 was announced in 2021 (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

One of the registered models is “ILME-FX*” – so one of those new models looks like an addition to the FX cinema line. And, considering that the FX3 was released way back in 2021, this is the model that much of the speculation seems focused on.

Video camera specs have progressed a lot since 2021, and with competitors such as the Canon EOS C50 boasting 7K open gate recording, Sony will surely want to catch up.

I think a new FX3 could be coming as part of a suite of updates to the FX line, as a few weeks ago, I also reported on a rumored firmware update for the Sony FX2. This rumored firmware update would bolster the entry-level video camera’s features significantly, adding a 1.2x crop sensor mode enabling 4K 60p recording with a smaller crop factor, and 4K 120p.

The second camera that Sony registered only features Bluetooth connectivity, which is a strong indication that it is an entry-level shooter rather than a high-spec model. This non-Wi-Fi camera doesn't have even a partially redacted name listed, so speculation is quite wide-ranging on this one.

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I've even spotted hopes for a new Sony compact camera. Some of the rumors hope for an update for the aging RX100 series, but that camera has Wi-Fi.

The second listing could potentially also be an entry-level mirrorless. My guess is that we are going to see some kind of vlogging rig along the lines of the ZV-E10 II. What the model would be exactly, I’m not sure, as the ZV-E10 II is only two years old, and the Sony ZV-1 II, which is now pushing three years, features Wi-Fi.

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