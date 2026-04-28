Nikon Z9 II hopes dashed? New report labels rumored flagship a 2026 no-show

To date, there has been no official announcement regarding the existence or release of a rumored Nikon Z9 II. However, that hasn’t stopped the grapevine spewing out various camera rumors that unsurprisingly peaked around this year’s Winter Olympics. But a recent post from Nikon Rumors has dashed hopes that we’ll be getting Nikon’s next mirrorless flagship anytime soon, with that much-talked-about 2026 release now thought to be unlikely, beyond a development announcement.

It certainly wouldn’t surprise me if a Nikon Z9 II wasn’t on the cards until 2027 (at the earliest). Presumably, Nikon’s ideal release window would have been just prior to the Olympics, and since that ship has sailed, what’s the rush? The camera industry reminds me very much of the videogame industry at the moment, where the technological leap between generations is getting smaller.

The Nikon Z9 (pictured) is still one of the most powerful mirrorless cameras in existence

For example, both the PlayStation 1 and PlayStation 2 lasted roughly five to six years before their respective successors were released and the jumps in graphical fidelity were huge. But not only did the PlayStation 4 exist for seven years before the PlayStation 5 was released, but the technological jump was noticeably smaller than previous generations. I can’t help but feel that photography is experiencing a similar situation following its initial leap into the mirrorless revolution.

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While a brand’s flagship camera is arguably designed to appeal to the smallest photography and videography demographic, it essentially sets out the technology that will define the next four or five years of enthusiast camera releases. It’s got to be a worthwhile jump to make sense. And that’s not all camera manufacturers have to contend with. Supply chains have proven problematic since the pandemic and the current geopolitical landscape certainly isn’t helping matters.

The Nikon Z50 II has been out for over a year. Could a Nikon Z30 II or Nikon Zfc II be on the cards? (Image credit: Future)

A big reason why I’m not overly bothered by the Z9 II’s supposed postponement is that Nikon’s still got a few current-gen holes in its mirrorless line-up to fill in the form of a Nikon Z30 II and Nikon Zfc II (neither confirmed). The Nikon Z30 and Nikon Z fc are essentially repackaged Nikon Z50 cameras, so it stands to reason that any successors would be modelled after the Nikon Z50 II that was released at the end of 2024.

A Nikon Z9 II would reshuffle the deck, so it wouldn't surprise me to see the Big N using a theoretical delay to push any current-gen cameras out the door before hitting the reset button and starting with a clean slate. This is all further conjecture, of course, and I can’t imagine the Nikon Z9 II rumor mill will die down anytime soon. At least, not until we get an official announcement – development or physical.

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