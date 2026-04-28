The OM System OM-5 Mark II camera just hit its lowest-ever price with a do-it-all travel lens

The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of $1,349.99, down from $1,499.99, saving you a cool $150 on one of the most travel-friendly mirrorless camera bundles around.

What makes this deal so appealing is that you are not just getting the camera body, but also a hugely versatile all-in-one zoom lens. The 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II gives you a fantastic equivalent range for everything from wide landscapes and city scenes to portraits, wildlife, and faraway details, meaning you can head out with one camera and one lens and be ready for just about anything.

The OM-5 Mark II is exactly the sort of camera that makes sense for photographers who want serious features without carrying a heavy kit bag. It is compact, lightweight, and built around the kind of go-anywhere shooting experience that OM System does so well, making it a brilliant option for travel, walking, family adventures, and everyday photography.

It also comes with the sort of clever computational tools that make OM System cameras stand out from the crowd. Features designed for handheld shooting, outdoor work, and creative photography mean you can do more in-camera, rather than relying on extra kit or spending hours fixing things later on a computer.

For anyone looking to move up from a phone or an older camera, this bundle is especially tempting. You get a weather-sealed, adventure-ready camera system with a lens that covers a huge focal range, all while keeping the setup small enough to actually want to carry with you every day.

At $1,349.99, this OM System OM-5 Mark II bundle is a very strong buy, especially now it has hit its lowest-ever price. With $150 off and that do-it-all 14-150mm lens included, this is one of those mirrorless camera deals that feels made for photographers who want to travel light but still come home with proper images.