The OM System OM-5 Mark II camera just hit its lowest-ever price with a do-it-all travel lens
Save $150 on this OM System OM-5 Mark II bundle with a huge 14-150mm zoom
The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of $1,349.99, down from $1,499.99, saving you a cool $150 on one of the most travel-friendly mirrorless camera bundles around.
The OM System OM-5 Mark II is a lightweight, weather-sealed mirrorless camera built for travel and outdoor photography, pairing serious creative features with a compact body that is easy to carry anywhere. Available at this price in either black or silver.
What makes this deal so appealing is that you are not just getting the camera body, but also a hugely versatile all-in-one zoom lens. The 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II gives you a fantastic equivalent range for everything from wide landscapes and city scenes to portraits, wildlife, and faraway details, meaning you can head out with one camera and one lens and be ready for just about anything.
The OM-5 Mark II is exactly the sort of camera that makes sense for photographers who want serious features without carrying a heavy kit bag. It is compact, lightweight, and built around the kind of go-anywhere shooting experience that OM System does so well, making it a brilliant option for travel, walking, family adventures, and everyday photography.
It also comes with the sort of clever computational tools that make OM System cameras stand out from the crowd. Features designed for handheld shooting, outdoor work, and creative photography mean you can do more in-camera, rather than relying on extra kit or spending hours fixing things later on a computer.
For anyone looking to move up from a phone or an older camera, this bundle is especially tempting. You get a weather-sealed, adventure-ready camera system with a lens that covers a huge focal range, all while keeping the setup small enough to actually want to carry with you every day.
At $1,349.99, this OM System OM-5 Mark II bundle is a very strong buy, especially now it has hit its lowest-ever price. With $150 off and that do-it-all 14-150mm lens included, this is one of those mirrorless camera deals that feels made for photographers who want to travel light but still come home with proper images.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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