The more impressive the spec sheet, the higher the price – but the Nikon Z8 is a camera that has a surprisingly good price for its pro-level spec sheet, even at list price. Now, the pro-grade mirrorless camera has dropped back down to its lowest-ever price, beating even Black Friday pricing.

I think the Nikon Z8 is the best Nikon for pro photographers. Yes, there’s the Z9, but the Z8 offers similar capabilities inside a smaller, much more affordable body – at a price difference that allows pros wanting that bigger grip to pick up the battery grip and still save.

I shot with the Nikon D850 for years – arguably the Z8’s DSLR sister. The Z8 is the Nikon that I’d recommend for pros who need a blend between speed and high resolution. The Z8’s 45.7MP sensor has plenty of resolution, but the fully stacked design allows for 20fps RAW burst speeds. That’s D850 quality images (and then some), but with the speed of mirrorless.

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One of my favorite control features from the D850 is also part of the Z8: the buttons light up. This may seem like a small feature, but it’s a big help for genres like astrophotography, as well as shooting in dark theatres and low-light wedding venues.

As a pro camera, the Z8 isn’t cheap – but a $900 price drop makes the pro mirrorless more tempting than ever. At $3,396, Amazon price trackers indicate the Z8 is back down to its lowest ever price, beating even Black Friday prices.

The biggest thing that the pricier Z9 has that the Z8 doesn’t is a longer battery life. The Z9, which is also discounted, is $4,996 right now – but you can buy a lot of batteries for $1,600.

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