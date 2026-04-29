This is the Nikon camera that I recommend most for pros – and I’ve never seen the price lower, even on Black Friday
The Nikon Z8 is an ideal blend of resolution and speed for pros – especially at its lowest ever price in the US
The more impressive the spec sheet, the higher the price – but the Nikon Z8 is a camera that has a surprisingly good price for its pro-level spec sheet, even at list price. Now, the pro-grade mirrorless camera has dropped back down to its lowest-ever price, beating even Black Friday pricing.
I think the Nikon Z8 is the best Nikon for pro photographers. Yes, there’s the Z9, but the Z8 offers similar capabilities inside a smaller, much more affordable body – at a price difference that allows pros wanting that bigger grip to pick up the battery grip and still save.
I shot with the Nikon D850 for years – arguably the Z8’s DSLR sister. The Z8 is the Nikon that I’d recommend for pros who need a blend between speed and high resolution. The Z8’s 45.7MP sensor has plenty of resolution, but the fully stacked design allows for 20fps RAW burst speeds. That’s D850 quality images (and then some), but with the speed of mirrorless.Article continues below
One of my favorite control features from the D850 is also part of the Z8: the buttons light up. This may seem like a small feature, but it’s a big help for genres like astrophotography, as well as shooting in dark theatres and low-light wedding venues.
As a pro camera, the Z8 isn’t cheap – but a $900 price drop makes the pro mirrorless more tempting than ever. At $3,396, Amazon price trackers indicate the Z8 is back down to its lowest ever price, beating even Black Friday prices.
The Nikon Z8's 45.7MP full-frame sensor and 20fps RAW bursts are the ideal blend of speed and imaging power for pros. While the Z8 isn't Nikon's top model, it's smaller and more affordable than the Z9 with similar capabilities.
Several retailers have the Z8 discounted to the lowest-ever price in the US. However, B&H also includes a free SD card (and one of my favorite camera messenger bags.
The biggest thing that the pricier Z9 has that the Z8 doesn’t is a longer battery life. The Z9, which is also discounted, is $4,996 right now – but you can buy a lot of batteries for $1,600.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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