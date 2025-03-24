Sony A7 III drops to lowest-ever price in this amazing Walmart camera deal
Want a full-frame Sony camera for under a grand? The Sony A7 III has just hit its lowest price ever
If you've been thinking about switching to the Sony ecosystem, upgrading to full-frame, jumping into the best mirrorless cameras, or maybe all of the above, now is the perfect time.
The ever-popular Sony A7 III just hit its lowest price ever – right now it's just $1,054.32 at Walmart.
Sony A7 III | was $1,999 | now $1,054.32
Save $944 at Walmart Sony's best-selling body boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps burst shooting, twin memory card slots, image stabilization, and 4K video.
💰 Perfect all-round setup
✅ Highly sophisticated AF system
❌ Burst shooting slower than modern standards
It may have been launched back in 2018, but make no mistake: the Sony A7 III is still a highly capable camera.
At its heart is a 24.2MP full-frame image sensor that delivers shots every bit as crisp and clean as you'll find on a newer camera, boasting a dynamic range of up to 15 stops with 14-bit RAW output.
While Sony's autofocus and video technology has advanced a lot in recent years, the A7 III's 693-point phase / 425-point contrast-detect AF system is still incredibly robust – and the uncropped 4K 24p remains perfectly serviceable for everyday shooting (though there is a slight crop at 30p).
With a top speed of 10fps continuous shooting, you won't miss a moment of the action (though this isn't a sports camera, so don't expect the buffer depth of a pro body!) and the twin memory card slots give you peace of mind should something go wrong.
At under a grand, this is a fantastic way into full-frame Sony shooting – and a brilliant bargain in its own right.
Make sure to check out the best Sony lenses to go with the A7 III. You might also like to check out more of the best Sony cameras, including the newer Sony A7 IV.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
