Panasonic G100 camera drops to new low price to give you a real grip on your vlogging!

Panasonic's Lumix G-series of cameras have a reputation for offering great value for money. But we have just spotted this deal that offers the Lumix G100 mirrorless camera, with a lens, and a control grip for just £522.52 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we have seen on this combo for a very long time - and around £130 below the recommended retail price

Save £136 This Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is designed to appeal to vloggers – and with this kit has been put together with would-be content creators in mind, as not only do you get the Panasonic 12-32mm zoom, you also get a control grip that can quickly transform itself into a mini tripod. Neat!



Launched in 2020, the videocentric G100 that is designed at vloggers and content creators on a tight budget. At its heart is a 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor with a 5-axis image stabilization. The kit's Panasonic 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 Asph Mega OIS zoom offers the an equivalent focal length range of a 24-64mm - which is perfect for solo presenting and for headshots.

The G100 has fully vari-angle 3-inch 1,840k-dot LCD display and a high-resolution 3.68m dot electronic eyelevel viewfinder. It also comes with Panasonic’s V-Log L log mode included - which will appear to more advanced video users.

Usefully, the G100 has the ability to shoot vertical video without automatic reorientation (which is great for TikTok), and the camera will now be recognised by a PC when connected via a USB cable (to aid live vlogging).

The grip converts into mini tripod - very handy for your cat yoga videos! (Image credit: Panasonic)

