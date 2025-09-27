Panasonic G100 mirrorless camera kit drops to new low price to give you a real grip on your vlogging!
Panasonic Lumix G100 vlogger kit drops in price to £505.49
Panasonic's Lumix G-series of cameras have a reputation for offering great value for money. But we have just spotted this deal that offers the Lumix G100 mirrorless camera, with a lens, and a control grip for just £505.49 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we have seen on this combo for a very long time - and around £160 below the recommended retail price.
Panasonic Lumix G100 vlogger kit |was £669 | now £505.49
Save £161 This Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera is designed to appeal to vloggers – and with this kit has been put together with would-be content creators in mind, as not only do you get the Panasonic 12-32mm zoom, you also get a control grip that can quickly transform itself into a mini tripod. Neat!
Launched in 2020, the videocentric G100 that is designed at vloggers and content creators on a tight budget. At its heart is a 20-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor with a 5-axis image stabilization. The kit's Panasonic 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 Asph Mega OIS zoom offers the an equivalent focal length range of a 24-64mm - which is perfect for solo presenting and for headshots.
The G100 has fully vari-angle 3-inch 1,840k-dot LCD display and a high-resolution 3.68m dot electronic eyelevel viewfinder. It also comes with Panasonic’s V-Log L log mode included - which will appear to more advanced video users.
Usefully, the G100 has the ability to shoot vertical video without automatic reorientation (which is great for TikTok), and the camera will now be recognised by a PC when connected via a USB cable (to aid live vlogging).
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
